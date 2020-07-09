NBA G League Team Makes History

National Basketball Association
The College Park SkyHawks, the NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, promoted Tori Miller to general manager on Thursday, making her the first woman in G League history to hold a general manager position.

Miller previously served as assistant GM for the College Park Skyhawks.

In an interview with The Athletic's Chris Kirschner, Miller explained that her dream has always been to rise in the ranks of an NBA front office.

“My drive, though — I wanted it so bad,” Miller said. “I just continued to let that be my driving force. I continued at it. I had a goal, and that was to be a GM, so I just needed to tell myself that I needed to keep on going.”



Aside from achieving her personal goals, Miller hopes to blaze a trail for other women in the NBA and G League.

“I want to create that path. I want to be the one person where others say, ‘Hey, Tori Miller did it. I want to do it as well."

Originally from Decatur, Ga., Miller got her start with the team three seasons ago as Manager of Basketball Operations for the Erie BayHawks – this past season was the Skyhawks’ first year in College Park after moving closer to their NBA affilate.

Before returning back to her home state, Miller worked as a Basketball Operations Intern for the Phoenix Suns from 2014-2016.

Her transition in the front office comes with other moves within the franchise.

The former Skyhawks GM Derek Pierce will continue his path within the organization, now overseeing the Hawks’ scouting department as Vice President of Player Personnel.

Other women within the professional basketball industry took to Twitter to congratulate Miller on her historic promotion and new position:

