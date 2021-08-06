National Basketball Association NBA Free Agency Tracker: KD and Kawhi are staying home, Iguodala heads West 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The time has come for some familiar faces to play in new places – and for some to stay put.

NBA free agency is officially here, which means some of the biggest stars and key role players are on the move to new destinations for the 2021-22 season.

With big contracts being handed out and some superstar movement inevitable, there is a lot to keep up with during the opening window of NBA free agency.

Here are the top signings of the free-agent period so far.

Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard lock in with current franchises

Though Durant wasn't a free agent, the Brooklyn Nets didn't leave his future with the franchise to chance.

The team and its All-Star forward have agreed to a four-year extension worth $198 million.

Leonard, on the other hand, might have been the best player available on the free-agent market this offseason but there was always a belief that he would re-sign with the LA Clippers.

That belief took a step closer to becoming a reality when a report surfaced that Leonard had indeed chosen the Clippers. Now the two sides just have to work out the details.

Both forwards have spent the past two seasons with their respective franchises and are hoping to lead both to the NBA Finals in the near future.

A homecoming in Golden State

After spending the last two seasons with the Miami Heat, veteran forward Andre Iguodala is returning to the Golden State Warriors on a veteran minimum deal.

Iguodala won three championships with the Warriors while playing in five consecutive Finals with the franchise from 2015-2019.

Knicks make a big splash

It was announced Wednesday that following a buyout with the Thunder, Kemba Walker will join the new-look Knicks.

Thus completes a revamping of New York's roster following a first-round playoff exit last season.

And early Thursday morning, the Knicks officially re-signed what looks to be their franchise cornerstone, Julius Randle, to an extension.

Randle was named an All-Star for the first time this past season and was also named to the All-NBA Second Team, after putting up career highs in points (24.1), rebounds (10.2), assists (6.0), free-throw percentage (81.1%) and 3-point percentage (41.1%).

Dinwiddie headed to D.C.

With Russell Westbrook leaving Washington, the Wizards opened the door to Spencer Dinwiddie, who signed a three-year deal on Wednesday.

Dinwiddie averaged career highs in points (20.6) and assists (6.8) for the Brooklyn Nets in 2019-20, but a partially torn ACL cut his 2020-21 season short just three games into the year.

Collins staying put

On Wednesday, John Collins and the Hawks agreed to a five-year, $125 million contract to keep Collins in Atlanta.

Bulls keep on rolling

After making headlines with the additions of Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso, the Bulls continued their rebuild with the addition of free-agent center Tony Bradley.

Warriors extend Curry again

News broke Tuesday that Steph Curry agreed to a four-year, $215 million extension with the Warriors. He is the first player in NBA history to ink two contracts worth $200-plus million.

Heat, Oladipo run it back

After some speculation that Victor Oladipo might move to greener pastures, it was announced Wednesday that he is agreeing to stay in Miami for at least another season.

Wizards revamp backcourt

Also Wednesday, the Wizards acquired Spencer Dinwiddie in a sign-and-trade with the Nets.

Lakers continue to fill out roster

The No. 1 overall pick and No. 3 overall pick from the 2003 NBA Draft are joining forces in Los Angeles, as LeBron James & Co. welcomed Carmelo Anthony into the fold for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The deal is a one-year pact, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Also Tuesday, the Lakers signed Kendrick Nunn and Malik Monk.

Meanwhile, the Lakers got restricted free agent Talen Horton-Tucker to sign on the dotted line for a reported three-year, $32 million contract.

Bulls pluck DeMar DeRozan from Spurs in sign-and-trade

The Chicago Bulls continued their busy start to free agency by acquiring DeMar DeRozan from the San Antonio Spurs in a sign-and-trade deal, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

In return, the Spurs receive Thaddeus Young, Al-Farouq Aminu, a 2025 first-round pick and second-round picks in 2022 and 2025.

Brooklyn Nets add Patty Mills

The high-flying Brooklyn Nets picked up some quality depth behind Kyrie Irving and James Harden in the backcourt by adding Patty Mills to their ranks on a two-year, $12 million contract.

A career 38.8% shooter from distance, Mills joins a team chock-full of snipers, Kevin Durant chief among them.

Chris Paul gets four-year deal in Phoenix, Suns maintain depth

The Phoenix Suns are rewarding All-NBA point guard Chris Paul with a hefty raise this offseason.

After the star helped the franchise reach the NBA Finals last month, the Suns and Paul agreed to a four-year deal worth up to $120 million.

The Suns are also bringing back Paul's backup, Cameron Payne, on a three-year deal.

While Paul was the Suns' top priority in free agency, not far behind was the need for a reserve center for starter Deandre Ayton.

The Suns were able to address that need with the signing of JaVale McGee to a one-year deal.

Lonzo Ball agrees to deal with Chicago Bulls

The first major domino to fall in free agency was the news that New Orleans Pelicans restricted free-agent guard Lonzo Ball agreed to a four-year deal with the Bulls.

The deal is part of a larger sign-and-trade that will see players on the move to New Orleans in exchange for Ball.

The Bulls weren't finished after adding Ball, either, as they also signed Alex Caruso to a four-year deal.

Caruso spent the past four seasons as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, helping the franchise win the 2020 NBA Finals.

Miami Heat retool, add Lowry and Tucker

After leading the Miami Heat to the postseason each of the past two years, including a trip to the NBA Finals in 2020, Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler agreed to a max deal with the franchise.

The extension will keep Butler in Miami until 2026.

Butler will also gain another All-Star and champion running mate, with Kyle Lowry agreeing to a three-year deal with the Heat in a sign-and-trade from the Toronto Raptors.

To cap it off, the Heat agreed to a five-year contract with sharpshooter Duncan Robinson, worth $90 million.

The Heat remained the most active team in the opening of free agency by signing veteran forward P.J. Tucker, who just helped the Milwaukee Bucks win a championship.

Lakers fill out their roster

In need of bodies to supplement their roster after trading for Russell Westbrook, the Lakers signed veteran forward Trevor Ariza to a one-year deal.

Ariza played for the Lakers from 2007 to 2009, helping the franchise reach consecutive NBA Finals and win the championship in 2009.

Another former Laker who won a championship with the franchise, veteran center Dwight Howard, is also on his way back.

This will be Howard's third stint with the Lakers after he played with the franchise in the 2012-13 and 2019-20 seasons.

The Lakers also added marksman Wayne Ellington and Kent Bazemore on a pair of one-year deals.

All four players previously spent time with the Lakers franchise at some point in their careers.

Mike Conley Jr., Tim Hardaway Jr. stay put

After helping the Jazz earn the top overall seed in the Western Conference this past season, Mike Conley Jr. is returning to Utah on a three-year deal.

Another starting guard for a Western Conference playoff team is also staying put, with Tim Hardaway Jr. agreeing to terms on a four-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

Cavaliers re-sign Jarrett Allen

Any questions about Jarrett Allen's future in Cleveland after the Cavaliers drafted Evan Mobley with the third pick in the NBA Draft can be put to rest.

After acquiring Allen in a midseason trade from the Brooklyn Nets, the Cavaliers have signed the center to a deal worth $100 million over five years.

Bobby Portis runs it back with the champs

After helping the Bucks win their first championship in 50 years, free-agent forward Bobby Portis will be back with the Bucks on a two-year, $9 million deal.

Knicks get perimeter scoring

After averaging just 97 points per game in the first round of the playoffs and shooting just 34.2% from 3-point range as a team, the New York Knicks added much-needed scoring and shooting in the form of shooting guard Evan Fournier.

Fournier averaged 17.1 PPG while shooting 41.3% from 3-point range as a member of the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics this past season.

The Knicks also managed to retain guard Derrick Rose, who led them in scoring in the playoffs, with 19.4 PPG.

Mavericks add more spacing for Luka Dončić

The Mavericks retained starting shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. at the start of free agency and proceeded to gain more shooting with the addition of veteran guard Reggie Bullock.

Bullock shot 41% from 3-point range this past season with the Knicks.

Kings retain Holmes

After seeing his points and rebounds per game rise each of the past two seasons with the Sacramento Kings, Richaun Holmes was rewarded by the franchise with a four-year contract.

Holmes averaged a career-high 14.2 PPG and 8.3 rebounds in 2020 while adding a career-high 1.6 blocks and 1.7 assists.

This is a developing story.

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.