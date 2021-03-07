National Basketball Association NBA All-Star 2021: Top Moments 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

NBA All-Star Weekend has been chopped down to a single day this season, but the Association's brightest stars are still poised to deliver.

Check out all the top moments from NBA All-Star Weekend 2021, beginning with the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Shootout, followed by the All-Star Game and Slam Dunk Contest.

Runner up in the 2020 Skills Challenge, winner in 2021

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis showed off his skills, beating Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic in the final round of the challenge.

Skip Bayless appreciated how Sabonis' win was indicative of how far basketball has come.

When fouls aren't a thing

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown tried a new strategy in the 3-point shootout.

It didn't work out.

Tatum from outside

Meanwhile, Brown's teammate, Jayson Tatum was a straight bucket from behind the arc.

Like Mike

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley was on fire, booking his ticket to the final round.

This man is automatic

Are we really surprised that Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry led the pack after the first round?

No, we aren't.

As to be expected

Chef Curry cooked up a win from 3.

The win received some high praise from his fellow players in the league.

Highlights come in all different shapes

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo shared a moment with his son prior to tip-off of the All-Star Game.

The ultimate set up

Tatum lofts it up for New Orleans Pelicans big man Zion Williamson.

No-look Steph

Curry dished it out to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic for the easy dunk.

Oh wait, Curry did it again.

The King

There he is. The King, the Captain, LeBron James.

Serious stuff

Tatum laid the hammer.

Unreal range

Curry is a video game.

The bounce pass

James with the assist to Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert for the smash.

Learning on the job

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul was ready – maybe too ready – but won the jump ball.

Big man slam

Williamson showed up for his first All-Star appearance.

Vintage LeBron

James took off.

