National Basketball Association Michael Jordan headlines inaugural class for Chicago Bulls' Ring of Honor Updated Dec. 12, 2023 5:06 p.m. ET

Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman are the headliners for the inaugural class for the Chicago Bulls' Ring of Honor.

The Bulls unveiled their plans for the Ring of Honor on Tuesday. The first class includes 13 men and the 1995-96 team, which went 72-10 and won the NBA title. The franchise plans to honor the group with a couple of events in January.

The inaugural class also includes Phil Jackson, Jerry Krause, Artis Gilmore, Jerry Sloan, Toni Kukoc, Bob Love, Chet Walker, Johnny "Red" Kerr, Tex Winter and Dick Klein. Jackson coached the 1995-96 team, which had Jordan, Pippen, Rodman and Kukoc, with Krause leading the front office and Winter serving as an assistant coach.

"The Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor will be a first-of-its-kind celebration honoring many of the legends who have helped shape our organization over the past 57 years," Bulls President Michael Reinsdorf said in a release. "They have deep connections to our fans and community and represent a spirit of competition, hard work, and toughness."

The Ring of Honor festivities include a private gala at the United Center on Jan. 11 and a halftime presentation during a Jan. 12 game against Golden State. Warriors coach Steve Kerr also played on the 1995-96 Bulls team.

The franchise plans to add to its Ring of Honor every two years, so the next class will be inducted in 2026. The criteria for inclusion for players includes spending at least three seasons with the team and being retired from basketball for at least three years.

