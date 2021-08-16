National Basketball Association Artest, O'Neal, Jackson set the record straight on 'Malice At The Palace' 15 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The sports world is taking a trip down memory lane, and this time, it’s to revisit the most infamous moment in NBA history.

Netflix's new documentary "Untold: Malice At The Palace" dropped on Aug. 10, reexamining the melee between the Indiana Pacers and their rivals, the then-reigning champion Detroit Pistons . The fracas took place Nov. 19, 2004, at The Palace in Auburn Hills, Michigan, and left nine people injured.

Indiana’s Metta Sandiford-Artest (formerly Ron Artest), Jermaine O'Neal and Stephen Jackson found themselves at the center of an unprecedented media storm and criminal prosecution in the wake of that fateful night. In "Untold," these former players, among others, set the record straight on what went down on and off the court, telling their side of the story, which they felt swept under the rug at the time.

"If you actually knew what happened, you knew the effects it had on everybody, you wouldn’t even be asking questions," O’Neal says. "Show people all the footage, and then when it’s told, you make your own conclusion on what it is."

"I want the story out there. Like, what happened? Go frame by frame," Artest adds.

The documentary takes an in-depth look at the lead-up to and aftermath of the fight that shook the sports world, laying out how exactly the night’s events unfolded — which might be a little different than how fans recall them — using never-before-seen footage and testimony from those who were there. They even tracked down the Pistons fan Artest punched on the court 17 years ago. (Spoiler: He’s still salty about it.)

To understand why the fight was and remains so poignant, it’s important to understand how things reached their boiling point. The not-so-short story is: The Pacers and Pistons had faced each other in the Eastern Conference finals the season prior — which O'Neal refers to as "the series that ignited everything" — so tensions were running high. With the Pacers leading 97–82 with 45.9 seconds left in the regular-season game, Pistons center Ben Wallace attempted a layup but was fouled from behind by Artest, who was actually urged to do so by another Indiana player, Jamaal Tinsley.

Wallace shoved back, other players got involved, and chaos ensued. Artest wound up lying on the scorer's table, and at one point, put on a broadcast headset as if he were going to do a postgame interview. Other players on the court continued to brawl as coaches and officials (no security — more on that later) desperately tried to get things under control. Then, a Pistons fan, later identified as John Green, threw a cup at Artest, which prompted him and Jackson to jump into the stands in the infamous "Artest is in the stands!" video seen 'round the world. They ended up punching the wrong guy while dozens of fans in the immediate area closed in on the players from all angles, with fists flailing in all directions.

Pacers Eddie Gill and David Harrison also went into the stands, and Fred Jones was punched by David Wallace, Ben Wallace’s brother. Artest returned to the court and punched another fan, and O'Neal attempted to do the same. Artest, Jackson and several other Pacers then made their way to the locker room while fans poured trash on them from the stands above. One fan even unhinged a chair from the stands and threw it into the crowd as the players were leaving the court.

What can be agreed upon all these years later is that things got ugly fast. But it's a much different story if you ask the former players. Artest and O'Neal, specifically, maintained over the years that the full footage of the violent brawl would prove that they were acting in self-defense, saying that the "edited conclusion" fed to the public through the media painted a false picture of how things unfolded.

The documentary opens with the statement that "the raw footage was not made available to the public," noting that because of that, the public's perception of the night's events was ultimately skewed.

The Pacers were contenders in the Eastern Conference that season, but the fight essentially cost them a chance at the title because of the hefty player suspensions that followed. At the time of the incident, the Pacers had the best record in the East (7-2), but they finished 44-38 and were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Following the brawl, then-commissioner David Stern handed out some of the harshest punishments in sports history, including suspending Artest for the remainder of the season, to this day the longest suspension in NBA history. Jackson was suspended for 30 games, O’Neal was suspended for 25 (later reduced to 15), and Wallace’s shove drew a six-game ban. In all, the NBA banned nine players for more than 140 games. Artest lost approximately $5 million, while O'Neal's suspension cost him nearly a quarter of his roughly $14.8 million salary that season, per ESPN .

Stern also then established NBA Cares, an outreach initiative that implemented a highly debated dress code in response to the media’s (arguably biased) coverage of the incident. The code required all players to wear "business casual" attire when engaging in team or league business for the 2005 season. The league also revised arena guidelines to restrict the size (24 ounces) and number (two) of alcoholic beverages sold per customer, banned the sale of alcohol during the fourth quarter and defined a nine-point code of conduct for fans.

What’s most perplexing about the aftermath of all this is not the punishments or the new rules, but the widespread media coverage that deemed the players entirely at fault.

"It wasn’t just the amount of people that were saying it – it was the stature of the people who were saying it," says then-Pacers president Donnie Walsh.

The media didn't hold back. NBC Sports' Bob Costas went as far as to say that the players' "actions and attitudes bespeak kind of a thug mentality," while another broadcaster suggested that the NBA should be renamed the TBA – the Thug Basketball Association. Others referred to the melee as "the ugliest act of pure hooliganism in US sports history" by an "estranged hip-hop generation of players" and that the "thug image" would be "there until somebody excises it from the league."

Former sports anchor Keith Olbermann even labeled players as "gangster wannabes" in another clip.

A Baltimore Sun article from Nov. 22, 2004 called the players "a group of rich, young thugs who can afford to buy themselves anything but a modicum of self-control." That same day, Pulitzer Prize-nominated San Francisco Chronicle writer Bruce Jenkins called Artest "truly a disturbed individual, a man who needs help" and said that he "was lucky he didn't get suspended for life" because he was the lone catalyst of the brawl and "the sole reason it spilled into the stands."

Jenkins called Stern’s historic punishment "one of his finest moments as NBA commissioner."

Even Pacers legend Reggie Miller, wearing a suit at the time as he recovered from broken finger, was involved on some level – one of the very few policemen (three) on the scene almost maced him because he didn’t know who Miller was.

"How do you not know Reggie Miller's on the Indiana Pacers?!" Jackson exclaims.

The 2004-05 season ended up being the last of Miller’s 18-year, Hall of Fame career.

"If the brawl wouldn’t have happened, we would have been champions, no question about it," Jackson says. "No question. … That’s the only thing I regret about the whole situation is not being able to do what we said we were going to do for Reggie."

On Friday's edition "The Herd," O'Neal joined Colin Cowherd to discuss the repercussions of the event and the impact of the documentary in the first week of its release.

"I've watched this [documentary] 14 times, and Colin, to be honest, not one time have I not gotten emotional about it," O'Neal said. "Because people don't understand the magnitude of what this did to a lot of things. It put a league that I love so much to this day as an alumni under extreme pressure, where [there] was no template to deal with. Which then allowed the general public or media to create a narrative that then wasn't about our safety or about that night or even about real information.

"[Instead] it's about three players punching fans, that all of a sudden now are criminals, all of a sudden are thugs – tattoo-wearing, hip-hop-listening, braid-wearing players," O'Neal added. "And people rolled with that narrative for years. … And I know part of my love for playing basketball went away, to be quite honest. … [But] everything that I went through in that event … made me a better man."

Jermaine O'Neal joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the "Malice at the Palace" documentary.

For those wondering what became of the players after it was all said and done, O’Neal played three more All-Star seasons with the Pacers and stayed in Indiana until 2008, before he was traded to Toronto. He went on to play for Miami, Boston and Phoenix before finishing his career with the Golden State Warriors in 2014. Jackson also retired from the NBA in 2014 after stints with the Warriors, then-Bobcats, Bucks, Spurs and Clippers. He most recently played for the Killer3s, a 3-on-3 basketball team that competes in the BIG3, until 2019.

Artest was the only player who went on to win a championship, which he did with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2010 after requesting a trade in the aftermath of the brawl and spending two seasons with the Kings and one with the Rockets. He left the NBA in 2014 to play overseas for two years before returning to the Lakers from 2015 to '17, and he served as a player development coach for the NBA G League's South Bay Lakers until 2018.

As for those in the stands that night, five Detroit fans were charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, and the fan who threw the chair drew a charge of felonious assault. They were sentenced to up to two years' probation and ordered to pay up to $6,000 in restitution.

Will this Netflix documentary about the Pacers-Pistons brawl change fans' minds or the media narrative about that night? Only time will tell.

And the infamous Palace? It was demolished in July 2020, but the memories — both good and bad — are sure to live on forever.

