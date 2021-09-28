National Basketball Association LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers eager to begin, laughing at the doubters 18 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Melissa Rohlin

FOX Sports NBA Writer

LeBron James woke up at 5:30 a.m. because he was so excited.

Although he's ancient in basketball years (36) and entering his 19th season in the league, he was still looking forward to Lakers' media day.

As he sat down at a podium in front of a small group of masked reporters Tuesday, he earnestly said he missed answering their questions, including the ones that were "great and sometimes not-so-great."

One thing is clear about the Los Angeles Lakers: They're genuinely looking forward to this season.

Their past two seasons were a blur. There was a pandemic, a postponed season, a resumed season in a bubble, an almost canceled postseason amid protests of social injustice, a championship in front of no fans, a historically short offseason, a slew of injuries and a stunning, first-round playoff exit.

Now they're ready for some relative ease.

Entering this season, the Lakers are widely considered favorites to win the NBA championship, with four future Hall of Famers on their roster in James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony.

With that degree of talent, it's championship or bust. And on Media Day, the Lakers systematically addressed their potential downfalls, namely age and chemistry, dismissing those concerns as laughable — literally.

James has seen the photos circulating around the internet of him and his teammates with white beards superimposed on their faces. Heck, he acknowledged that some of them have been "extremely funny."

The Lakers have the oldest roster in the league, with an average age of 30.9, after surrounding James and Davis this offseason with Anthony (37), Trevor Ariza (36), Dwight Howard (35), Rajon Rondo (35), DeAndre Jordan (33), Wayne Ellington (33) and Westbrook (32).

But they're choosing to view that as a strength rather than a weakness.

"We've got a bunch of guys who have been in this league for quite a while that understand and know what it takes to win," James said Tuesday. "That's the business that we're in — of winning."

That leads us to the next concern. The Lakers have so many guys in the business of winning. Perhaps too many. Will they be able to mesh? Or will they be another group of disparate superstars who couldn't coalesce?

James has already begun addressing that issue.

Before the Lakers won a championship in 2020, he organized a mini-camp in Las Vegas so his teammates could bond. He did the same thing ahead of training camp this season.

After that trip, Rondo marveled that James is a superstar whisperer. He claims James has "the blueprint" for bringing guys together, something he has proven over and over again by winning championships in 2012 and 2013 in Miami alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, in 2016 in Cleveland alongside Kyrie Irving and in 2020 alongside Davis.

After only a few days together in Vegas, Rondo said James had already worked his magic on this iteration of the Lakers.

"The energy and the chemistry already seems to be set in stone to where guys are willing to sacrifice, guys are excited to play with one another," Rondo said.

James, Westbrook and Davis each say they aren't concerned about chemistry, but they know it will take a while for three of the best players in the league to figure out how to play together.

It'll be a process, one they're mature enough — or old enough, if we're sidestepping euphemisms — to embrace.

"I always believe throughout the season there will be ups and downs," Westbrook said. "There may be times where it looks like it may not work. There may be times where it’s clicking on all cylinders. And as a team, you have to understand that, and I understand that."

James made it clear that he wants "Russ to be Russ." It's no secret that all personnel decisions go through James and Davis, and they believe they can win alongside one of the most dynamic players in the league, even if he has a reputation for being fiery and intense.

But James said he has never been concerned about playing alongside another superstar.

"I'm personally not worried about trying to fit with Russ or fit with D. Wade or fit with AD when they made the acquisitions," James said. "I always figure it out. I'm not worried about that. I don't think it's going to be like peanut butter and jelly to start the season, but that's all part of the process and all part of my work."

The only other thing that could get in the Lakers' way is health, which reared its ugly head last season. Both James and Davis struggled with injuries, missing 27 and 36 regular-season games, respectively. They went on to be eliminated by the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs.

Davis, who was hampered by tendinosis in his right Achilles tendon during the regular season and a hyperextended left knee and strained left groin in the postseason, said his body is now where it needs to be.

"I made an emphasis on just taking care of my body and getting my body back to what it was as far as strength-wise in my first year here," he said. "And that’s what I put my biggest focus on this summer."

Heading into this season, everything seems to be on track for the Lakers.

They're old but wise. They're healthy and well-rested. And their biggest superstar is as happy to be on the court now as he was when he was two decades younger, a phenomenon that has already had a powerful effect on the team.

As James drove to the Lakers' practice facility Tuesday, he said he couldn't wait to see his teammates. He was even looking forward to seeing the media.

"I'm excited for what's in store for us this year," he said with childlike eagerness before revealing the wisdom and power of his age.

"But every day, it's a process. It's all about the journey and putting in the work."

Melissa Rohlin is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. She has previously covered the league for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Times, the Bay Area News Group and the San Antonio Express-News. Follow her on Twitter @melissarohlin .

