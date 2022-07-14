National Basketball Association LeBron James for Kevin Durant: Would a trade work? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Kevin Durant has yet to find a new home two weeks after formally requesting a trade from Brooklyn, but a proposal that involves swapping the Nets star for LeBron James has everyone in the NBA talking.

Bleacher Report recently outlined the idea: What if James and Durant were dealt for each other? Such a trade could be beneficial for all parties involved, according to the report, saying, in part: "There’s just no way the Lakers make it out of the West, something James has to accept. A trade to Brooklyn gives him a real chance at a fifth championship."

The deal would also give James a chance to reunite with Kyrie Irving, something he reportedly wants. And it would give Durant the fresh start he’s looking for by joining forces with Anthony Davis.

On Thursday's "Undisputed," Skip Bayless broke down why a blockbuster swap between Durant and James would actually work, referring to the potential trade as an ideal move "hiding in plain sight."

"This is a great idea. … It was so obvious it became too obvious because it would work great for both sides," he said. "It would not hurt LeBron's legacy … to spend his last couple of years in the Big Apple. … If the goal is to win, why would you wanna be stuck with Russell Westbrook in L.A. as opposed to reunite with Kyrie?

"If you gotta move [Durant], move him to the Lakers."

Bayless' cohost Shannon Sharpe, however, wasn't buying it. He shared his doubts about such a massive transaction, saying it doesn't make sense for the Nets or LeBron.

"LeBron James isn't under contract after this season. … Why would you trade Kevin Durant when you have him under contract for four more years?" he said. "… LeBron, why would he wanna go to the Nets? Yes, Kyrie [is] there, and they had a great basketball relationship, but he's gonna leave one guy in Russell Westbrook, who can't shoot, for another guy in Ben Simmons, who's afraid to shoot. That makes sense for LeBron? How? LeBron has had three opportunities as a free agent to join any of the New York teams. … Now somehow you think in Year 20 he would be excited to play in New York?

"I don't think either guy would be happy with the trade. I don't think Kevin Durant wants any part of playing in L.A. with the scrutiny that comes along with being a superstar playing for the Lakers, and LeBron wants no part of being in Brooklyn or any part of New York."

James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 2021-22 but missed 26 games. After leading L.A. to a title in 2020, James and the Lakers finished 11th in the West this past season (33-49) and missed the playoffs.

Durant, 33, has spent three seasons in Brooklyn, but only played in the last two, missing the entire 2019-20 season while recovering from a torn Achilles. The Nets lost to the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals in seven games two seasons ago. Last season they were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round.

Durant previously won two championships with the Golden State Warriors in 2016-17 and 2017-18, earning Finals MVP honors both times.

