LeBron wants Kyrie Irving on Lakers, but would it work?

3 hours ago

LeBron James wants to run it back with Kyrie Irving, and he reportedly doesn't care if the Los Angeles Lakers have to give up draft picks to get it done.

On Thursday's edition of "Get Up," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said that he "can't articulate how little LeBron cares about the Lakers' 2029 first-round pick."

Windhorst went on to add that James has "never cared about first-round draft picks" and "doesn't care about first-round draft picks when they're on his team. He wants to win tonight, and Kyrie Irving gives him a chance tonight."

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe reacted to that news on "Undisputed" on Friday, pondering what a LeBron-Kyrie reunion could mean for the Lakers.

LeBron James pushing for reunion with Kyrie Irving?

LeBron James pushing for reunion with Kyrie Irving?
Would a LeBron James-Kyrie Irving reunion work with the Lakers? Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe break it down.

"I want to see this happen," Bayless said. "For your sake, for the show's sake, for Lakers Nation's sake, I want to see LeBron James and Kyrie Irving reunited. I think it would be the story of the year. I think it would be great theater. … and I think Kyrie would be on his best behavior with LeBron."

Bayless thinks that Irving understands now what a good thing he had while playing with James during a three-year stretch in Cleveland

Bayless and Sharpe also agreed that Irving would be an upgrade over the current version of Russell Westbrook.

"Kyrie is a better player and a better fit," Sharpe said.

Irving and LeBron share an interesting history, as both were No. 1 overall draft picks by Cleveland (LeBron in 2003, Irving in 2011).

During their three seasons together with the Cavs (2014-2017), Irving averaged 22.4 points, 5.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He shot 46.5% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range.

They went to the NBA Finals all three seasons, winning the 2016 championship in a seven-game series vs. the Golden State Warriors.

Could they rediscover that magic together in Los Angeles?

"It would be superb theater to watch those two try to figure out what they had for those three years," Bayless said. "I believe they'd be great together."

