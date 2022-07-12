National Basketball Association
Cleveland, Miami or L.A. — which version of LeBron is best? Cleveland, Miami or L.A. — which version of LeBron is best?
National Basketball Association

Cleveland, Miami or L.A. — which version of LeBron is best?

1 hour ago

LeBron James has played for three NBA franchises — Cleveland, Miami and the Los Angeles Lakers — and success has followed him to each stop along the way.

But which version of James has been the best?

On Monday's "Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless took to the desk to figure out which version of King James was the most kingly, and Bayless landed on the LeBron who went back to Cleveland from 2015-18.

"The greatest I ever saw LeBron was in 2015, his first year back in Cleveland, against Golden State in the Finals," said Bayless. "I’ve never seen anything like it. … To me, the best stretch of his career was 2015 and 2016, Cleveland the second time."

Which is the best version of LeBron: Cleveland, Miami, or L.A.?

Which is the best version of LeBron: Cleveland, Miami, or L.A.?
Social media has been debating which version of LeBron is the best between his two separate stints in Cleveland, his time in Miami, and his current tenure in Los Angeles. Skip and Shannon decide.

In his two stints in Cleveland (2004-10, 2015-18), James averaged 27.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists. He was the NBA scoring champion in 2008, won NBA MVP in 2009 and 2010, was the 2016 NBA Finals MVP, was first-team All-Defense in 2009 and 2010, and was first-team All-NBA in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

During his Cleveland tenures, he won a single title, in 2016.

For Sharpe, James was his best at his second stop. 

"He was at the peak of his powers [in Miami]. He could sit in a chair. He could guard one through five, and we saw him do it on a number of occasions. … So for me, I’m gonna take Miami LeBron because I think he was at the peak of his offensive and defensive powers."

While his stay in South Beach was short (2011-14), James made the most of it. He averaged 26.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists in four seasons. He won NBA MVP and Finals MVP in both 2012 and in 2013, winning titles in both years. He was first-team All-Defense from 2011-13, and was first-team All-NBA in all four Miami seasons.

Currently, James is entering his fifth season with the Lakers, and he has so far had a roller coaster of an experience. 

James is averaging 27.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.2 assists in L.A. He won a title in 2020 and was named Finals MVP. That season he was also first-team All-NBA. But the Lakers have made the playoffs only twice in James' four years in town.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
NBA odds: Luka Dončić, Joel Embiid Lead preseason MVP futures lines
National Basketball Association

NBA odds: Luka Dončić, Joel Embiid Lead preseason MVP futures lines

13 hours ago
Should Warriors even want Kevin Durant back in Golden State?
National Basketball Association

Should Warriors even want Kevin Durant back in Golden State?

16 hours ago
Ja Morant: 'I'd cook Michael Jordan one-on-one'
National Basketball Association

Ja Morant: 'I'd cook Michael Jordan one-on-one'

19 hours ago
Top 50 NBA players from last 50 years: Hakeem Olajuwon ranks No. 8
National Basketball Association

Top 50 NBA players from last 50 years: Hakeem Olajuwon ranks No. 8

23 hours ago
NBA Summer League Tracker: Checking in on the lottery picks
National Basketball Association

NBA Summer League Tracker: Checking in on the lottery picks

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes