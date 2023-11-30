National Basketball Association LeBron James' business partner Maverick Carter reportedly admitted to placing NBA bets Published Nov. 30, 2023 5:25 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Maverick Carter, LeBron James' longtime business partner and the co-founder of the SpringHill Company production company, wagered on NBA games through an illegal bookie, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

Carter admitted that he placed bets on roughly 20 NBA, NFL and college football games while he was interviewed by federal agents during their investigation of bookie Wayne Nix in November 2021, documents obtained and reviewed by The Post showed.

Carter reportedly told investigators that he "could not remember placing any bets on the Lakers," whom James has played for since the 2018-19 season. He also reportedly declined to answer questions about his business partner, saying it has "nothing to do with him," as he also denied placing wagers for other people, according to an investigative report on the interview obtained by The Post.

Carter reportedly told investigators that each bet he placed was between $5,000 to $10,000. But Nix's partner, Edon Kagasoff, allegedly told a "business manager for a professional basketball player" that he could increase bets up to $25,000 on NBA games in November 2019, according to an indictment in the case.

The NBA and the NBPA prohibit players from placing wagers on the sport, regardless if it's through a legal or illegal sportsbook. However, business managers of players aren't included as part of those rules, which all team employees must follow.

"In 2021 and before 38 states and the District of Columbia legalized sports betting, Maverick Carter was interviewed a single time by federal law enforcement regarding their investigation into Wayne Nix," Adam Mendelsohn, a spokesperson for Carter, said in a statement to The Post. "Mr. Carter was not the target of the investigation, cooperated, was never charged, and never contacted again on the matter."

Carter, a few years older than James at 43, grew up with the NBA superstar in Northeast Ohio, playing basketball and football with him at St. Vincent–St. Mary High School in Akron.

In addition to co-owning the SpringHill Company with James, Carter is also a minority investor in the Red Sox and Liverpool F.C. with LeBron. He became James' business partner in 2006.

Nix pleaded guilty to operating an illegal sports gambling ring in April 2022. He accepted wagers from many other sports figures, including baseball player Yasiel Puig, who pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators about placing illegal bets with Nix in November 2022. However, he reversed his plea to not guilty that same month.

The Post's report also found that former NBA star Scottie Pippen admitted to placing a bet with Nix after being confronted by investigators. The alleged bet was placed on the 2019 Super Bowl, per The Post.

