Without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers are already in shambles

Well, that escalated quickly.

The Los Angeles Lakers have taken the floor twice since LeBron James suffered a high ankle sprain against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

And while they were already without Anthony Davis, and have been without him for the past 16 games due to an Achilles injury, losing James exacerbated the Lakers' suddenly unfruitful fortunes.

L.A. lost that game against Atlanta, and are 7-9 without Davis over the last 16. They are 11-10 without Davis on the season.

But it's been the last two games, without both of their superstars, that has caused red flags to wave.

The Lakers never led in a 111-94 blowout loss at Phoenix on Sunday, and on Tuesday, they never led after the first quarter in a blowout 128-111 loss at New Orleans, a game in which L.A. trailed by as many as 30 in the third quarter and 29 in the fourth.

Having lost three in a row, the Lakers are now fourth in the Western Conference standings as of Wednesday, four games behind first-place Utah, two games behind second-place Phoenix, and tied with the LA Clippers, who currently own the tiebreaker over their in-city rivals.

But the sledding is about to get tougher for the defending champions in the upcoming weeks.

On Thursday, L.A. will host the Philadelphia 76ers, owners of the best record in the Eastern Conference. Then, after presumably winnable games against Cleveland and Orlando at home, the Lakers will host Milwaukee before taking off on a seven-game road trip, that features road matchups with the Clippers, Heat, Nets, Knicks and Hornets, all current playoff teams.

And when the Lakers return home on Apr. 15? They will host Boston (playoff team) before hosting the Jazz on Apr. 17 and 19.

On Wednesday's version of "First Things First," Nick Wright said that seven games on the Lakers' upcoming schedule will be key as they try to stay afloat without "The King" and "The Brow."

However, former NBA All-Star Antoine Walker cared less about the schedule, suggesting that there isn't much that can stand in the way of the Lakers' imminent decline.

"If you look at these last three games, they haven't had a guy really that can create plays and get shots for other guys, so they really struggle offensively. ... Now you get teams like Cleveland, Sacramento, Orlando ... those three teams are looking at the Lakers believing they can get a win now. So these games become much harder.

"Too many guys on the Lakers are not playing well."

The Lakers' production has certainly been scattered, specifically over the last two games.

Against the Suns, L.A. was outrebounded, 51-41, and out-assisted, 30-20. Against the Pelicans, they were outrebounded, 53-34, and out-assisted, 28-25, even though New Orleans was playing without starting point guard Lonzo Ball.

Kyle Kuzma has put up 14.5 points per game over the last two, but has only made 11 of 30 shots (36.7%) over that timespan. Dennis Schroder is averaging 18.5 points over the last two, but similarly to Kuzma, is shooting a low percentage from the field, connecting on just 10 of 24 shot attempts (41.2%) against Phoenix and New Orleans.

Veteran forward Markieff Morris scored two against the Suns and 16 against the Pelicans. Reserve guard Talen Horton-Tucker scored 17 at Phoenix and five at New Orleans. Starting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has scored a combined 10 points over the last two.

Reigning Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell is putting up 20.5 points and 8.0 rebounds in the past two games, but he's a combined -25 when on the floor. Alex Caruso is a -19.

Seeing a trend here?

James is set to be out indefinitely, and there's a chance that Davis could return in the coming weeks, but what's for certain is that the immediate stretch of games for the Lakers will be without their two superstars.

And even if Davis were to come back sooner rather than later, chances are his minutes would be limited as he works his way back into playing shape.

You know what they say: defending a title is harder than winning one.

The Lakers are indeed learning that the hard way.

