LeBron James and Kevin Durant make their All-Star roster selections

The NBA All-Star Game is set to be held on March 7th in Atlanta, and now we know what the rosters will be.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant were the top two All-Star vote getters by the fans, which made them the captains for the game.

Durant will miss the All-Star game while nursing a hamstring injury, which means he was replaced in the Eastern Conference's pool of starters by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

But he still played the role of general manager and now his picks – as well as James' – are in for the big game.

Here are the starting selections for both teams.

Team LeBron

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Stats: 29.7 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 6.3 APG, 47.8 field goal percentage, 41.1 3-point percentage, 93.4 free throw percentage

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Stats: 28.6 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 9.0 APG, 47.8 field goal percentage, 35.7 3-point percentage, 75.7 free throw percentage

Giannis Antentokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Stats: 29.1 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 5.8 APG, 55.8 field goal percentage, 27.9 3-point percentage, 66.4 free throw percentage

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Stats: 27.3 PPG, 11 RPG, 8.6 APG, 56.9 field goal percentage, 41.7 3-point percentage, 88.5 free throw percentage

Team Durant

Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets

Stats: 27.2 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 6 APG, 51 field goal percentage, 41.1 3-point percentage, 88.7 free throw percentage

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

Stats: 32.9 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 4.8 APG, 48.4 field goal percentage, 33.6 3-point percentage, 90.2 free throw percentage

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Stats: 26.8 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 4.9 APG, 51.1 field goal percentage, 38.9 3-point percentage, 87.4 free throw percentage

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Stats: 24.9 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 4.4 APG, 43.3 field goal percentage, 36.4 3-point percentage, 87.7 free throw percentage

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Stats: 30.2 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 3.3 APG, 52.1 field goal percentage, 41.6 3-point percentage, 85.6 free throw percentage

After the starters were selected, the captains filled out their teams from a deep pool of reserves.

James' bench trio of guards consists of Portland's Damian Lillard, Phoenix's Chris Paul and Philadelphia's Ben Simmons.

Up front he selected Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, Los Angeles Clippers wing Paul George, Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis, and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

As for Durant, he stocked up on reserve firepower from the guard position with Brooklyn Nets teammate James Harden, Chicago's Zach LaVine, Phoenix's Devin Booker, and Utah's Donovan Mitchell.

As for his front court, he selected New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic, and New York Knicks forward Julius Randle.

With James selecting Curry, who he has battled with in four NBA Finals, and Durant selecting both of his Nets teammates to his roster, there was a lot of reaction on social media to the draft.

Here are some of the top tweets.

