LaVar Talks His Stuff at Club Shay Shay

On this week's episode of Club Shay Shay, the most vocal – and possibly the most proud – father in the world LaVar Ball stopped by to discuss his youngest son LaMelo Ball being drafted third overall by the Charlotte Hornets, his sons potentially playing together, and building the Big Baller Brand into a global name.

After his oldest son Lonzo Ball was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, LaVar proclaimed that all three of his sons would eventually make their way to the NBA.

And though LiAngelo Ball – the middle child – hasn't quite made it there yet, LaVar's youngest son LaMelo has brought him one step closer to turning that bold prediction into a reality.

With LaVar now seeing two of his sons selected in the top five of their respective NBA draft classes, Shannon Sharpe believes LaVar needs to be mentioned in the same breath as other iconic sports parents whose sons went on to become professionals.

In discussing LaMelo, LaVar said he doesn't think there was a better place for his youngest chld to end up.

"He don't want to live in no Minnesota, and Golden State, I figured they already got they team with Klay and Steph ... It panned out right. Greatness recognized greatness, and that boy went to Michael Jordan."

Charlotte just happens to be the Michael Jordan-owned franchise, and LaVar said it is possible that he still gets his game of one-on-one with the GOAT.

But for the right price.

"If you're waiting for it, hurry up and get in contact with pay per view, because me and Mike not playing for less than $200 million. If you're going to watch Mike Tyson fight at 50 years old, then you're going to watch me and MJ play one-on-one for pay per view only. And it better be over $200 million."

LaVar playing Jordan one-on-one is only part of the box office attraction that the Ball family could bring to Charlotte.

Still in belief that all three of his sons will not only play in the NBA, but on the same team, LaVar sees no better place for it to happen than with the Hornets.

"The last time my three was together, they was babies and they went undefeated, so imagine what they can do as grown men. Can you imagine all three of my boys together in Charlotte? You know how many people are going to watch every game? It'll be the biggest thing ever."

Check out the entire tenth episode of Club Shay Shay with LaVar Ball below:

