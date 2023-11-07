National Basketball Association Lakers reportedly take LeBron James officiating concerns to NBA league office Updated Nov. 7, 2023 3:58 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

After Monday's 108-107 loss against the Miami Heat, the Los Angeles Lakers contacted the NBA league office Tuesday in regard to what they believe were several missed foul calls, with their main concern surrounding the officiating toward LeBron James, according to ESPN.

In the game against Miami, James shot a total of four free throws, which dropped his average to 5.7 attempts per game. According to Secondary Spectrum media, James has drawn a foul on merely 6% of his drives to the basket this season.

One missed call brought up in the Lakers address, occurred when Heat center Thomas Bryant intimated contact with James' face on a missed dunk attempt with less than two minutes remaining in the third quarter.

"What they're telling me is not consistent with what's actually happening on the floor," James said per ESPN. "When I went up for the dunk attempt against Thomas Bryant, he clearly elbowed — like, arm straight across my face. And I asked him for the explanation — well, one of the refs said they were blocked, and they didn't see it."

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham earned his first technical foul of the season as a result of arguing the non-call against James.

"I see Bron shooting four free throws," Ham said to reporters after the game. "And the amount of times he attacked the rim, the amount of times he was slapped on the arm, which I could see plain as day, for that not to be called, man … he's not flopping. I'm watching go to the hole strong."

Monday's game against Miami continued an early season trend for James, in which he has attempted four or less free throws in three of the Lakers' seven games this season.

