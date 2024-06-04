National Basketball Association
Lakers reportedly focusing on J.J. Redick as next head coach
National Basketball Association

Lakers reportedly focusing on J.J. Redick as next head coach

Published Jun. 4, 2024 6:52 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Lakers have "zeroed in on" NBA analyst J.J. Redick as their next head coach, according to a report Tuesday from The Athletic.

The Lakers have reportedly not yet finalized their decision, with Redick and former Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego seen as the finalists.

Redick has spent the past three seasons as an NBA television analyst and will be on the broadcast of this year's NBA Finals, which begin Thursday. He also has gained notoriety for his successful podcast ventures, including a recent collaboration with Lakers superstar LeBron James on a deep-dive basketball podcast called "Mind The Game."

Redick's media endeavors followed a successful 15-year NBA career as a 3-point shooting specialist after starring in college for legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski at Duke

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Redick also has zero coaching experience outside of his sons' youth basketball teams. Despite that, he has widely been regarded as the favorite for the role throughout the Lakers' search for their next head coach, including in betting markets.

The Lakers fired their previous head coach, Darvin Ham, in May after two years at the helm, both of which ended in playoff eliminations at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers will likely bring back James for his age-40 season in 2024-25, his 22nd in the NBA, alongside a supporting cast headlined by fellow superstar Anthony Davis.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners

NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes