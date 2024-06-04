National Basketball Association Lakers reportedly focusing on J.J. Redick as next head coach Published Jun. 4, 2024 6:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Los Angeles Lakers have "zeroed in on" NBA analyst J.J. Redick as their next head coach, according to a report Tuesday from The Athletic.

The Lakers have reportedly not yet finalized their decision, with Redick and former Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego seen as the finalists.

Redick has spent the past three seasons as an NBA television analyst and will be on the broadcast of this year's NBA Finals, which begin Thursday. He also has gained notoriety for his successful podcast ventures, including a recent collaboration with Lakers superstar LeBron James on a deep-dive basketball podcast called "Mind The Game."

Redick's media endeavors followed a successful 15-year NBA career as a 3-point shooting specialist after starring in college for legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski at Duke.

However, Redick also has zero coaching experience outside of his sons' youth basketball teams. Despite that, he has widely been regarded as the favorite for the role throughout the Lakers' search for their next head coach, including in betting markets.

The Lakers fired their previous head coach, Darvin Ham, in May after two years at the helm, both of which ended in playoff eliminations at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers will likely bring back James for his age-40 season in 2024-25, his 22nd in the NBA, alongside a supporting cast headlined by fellow superstar Anthony Davis.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

