National Basketball Association Lakers will be experienced around LeBron James, but will their legs hold up? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

As the Los Angeles Lakers have worked to rebuild their roster this offseason, one thing has become very clear – they are putting a premium on experience.

And when your superstar is approaching the age of 37, a milestone that LeBron James will reach in December, it makes sense. This is not the time to develop young players around James. The time to win is now.

The plan became clear on draft night when the Lakers swung a trade to bring Russell Westbrook to his hometown of Los Angeles. Westbrook is a well-traveled 32-year-old (33 in November), a nine-time All-Star who has 13 seasons and more than 900 games under his NBA belt.

Yaron Weitzman gives insight into the trade that brought Russell Westbrook to LA, and if it made sense.

For more up-to-date news on all things Lakers, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Heading out in the trade were a trio of relative youngsters – Kyle Kuzma (26), Montrezl Harrell (27) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (28).

But that was just the start. When free agency opened up on Monday, the Lakers got nostalgic, bringing in players who are experienced, cheap and have a history with the franchise. Here’s who they signed:

Dwight Howard (one year, $2.64 million): Howard, who turns 36 in December, is a 17-year veteran. He’s an eight-time All-Star, but the most recent one came in the 2013-14 season. This will be his third stint with the Lakers, the first in 2012-13, the second in 2019-20.

Wayne Ellington (one year, $2.64 million): Ellington turns 34 in November. The 12-year veteran played for the Lakers in 2014-15. He is a career 38% shooter from 3-point range, including 42% last season.

Kent Bazemore (one year, $2.4 million): The nine-year veteran is just 32. His best scoring season was 2013-14 when he averaged 13.1 PPG in his lone season – until now – with the Lakers.

Trevor Ariza (one year, $2.64 million): The 17-year veteran, 36, played two seasons for the Lakers when he was in his early 20s. The last time he wore the purple and gold, his teammates included Kobe Bryant, Luke Walton, Derek Fisher and Jordan Farmar.

On top of these signings, veteran center Marc Gasol, 36, has stated that he will return to the Lakers next season rather than retire.

And the Lakers have also been linked to 18-year veteran Carmelo Anthony, 37.

All of these players are affordable, a key point for a franchise that is now paying out three large contracts to James, Westbrook and Anthony Davis. And you can make a case for the value of each of the above players individually.

But when you look at the sheer mileage on the collective bodies of all these players, you have to wonder, will this roster be too old to compete for a championship?

The crew on "First Things First" had some fun with the topic Tuesday morning.

"‘Showtime’ is back in Los Angeles. Now granted it’s a 2 o’clock matinee that your grandparents go to … what, they’re the same movie!" Kevin Wildes joked. "You’re playing basketball with a bunch of middle-aged guys, drinking wine and talking about the value of naps, hello, speaking old KW’s language!"

Nick Wright had a different take on the discussion, however, pointing out that other teams have had plenty of success with older players.

"The Heat got older by adding Kyle Lowry, the Nets are a bunch of old guys," he said. "And in the West, you’d say well the Suns have youth, but it’s all predicated on a 36-year-old Chris Paul who has shown his signs of old age far more often than LeBron has shown his."

The Los Angeles Lakers made some big moves on Monday, signing Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington and Kent Bazemore. Will they be too old to make a title run?

The one caveat, Wright pointed out, is the champion Milwaukee Bucks, who have a young roster built around 26-year-old star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

With another short offseason ahead, will the Lakers manage to stay healthy and compete with so many older veterans on their roster? Will they be able to take advantage of James’ remaining greatness to make another championship run?

The Lakers certainly appear to be gambling on experience and familiarity as the key ingredients to lead the way.

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.