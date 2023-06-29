National Basketball Association Kyrie Irving reportedly set to meet with Phoenix Suns during free agency Updated Jun. 29, 2023 3:26 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

It appears the Phoenix Suns could still be on the hunt for star players.

Kyrie Irving is reportedly expected to meet with the Suns when NBA free agency opens Friday evening. He is also expected to meet with the Dallas Mavericks, while the Houston Rockets could also seek a meeting with the All-Star point guard, according to TNT/Bleacher Report.

Phoenix has already committed roughly $175 million in salary for the 2023-24 season, which is well north of the $136 million salary cap, per Spotrac. The Suns aren't expected to have either of the mid-level exceptions available to them, meaning the only way they could likely acquire Irving is via a sign-and-trade.

However, acquiring Irving in a sign-and-trade would hamstring the Suns' roster flexibility even more. Any team that acquires a player via sign-and-trade is hard-capped at the first salary cap apron, which is projected to be around $172 million.

The Mavs have expressed interest in one of the Suns' top players, as reports surfaced that Dallas looked at trading for Deandre Ayton around the draft. But the Suns ultimately passed on an offer that would've landed them Tim Hardaway Jr., JaVale McGee and Richaun Holmes, according to the following report.

Dallas is considered the favorite to sign Irving, who'll host free-agent meetings in Los Angeles, per the TNT/Bleacher Report. He is eligible to sign a five-year max contract with the Mavericks worth $272 million.

The Mav acquired Irving from the Brooklyn Nets prior to the February trade deadline in hopes of landing a co-star for Luka Dončić. While Irving averaged 27 points per game in his 20 appearances for Dallas, the Mavericks still fell short of the Play-In Tournament.

