National Basketball Association
Kyle Lowry signs with hometown Philadelphia 76ers, reunites with Nick Nurse
Updated Feb. 13, 2024 8:33 p.m. ET
Kyle Lowry is back in Philadelphia and back together with coach Nick Nurse.
Lowry signed with the 76ers on Tuesday, having cleared waivers after agreeing to a buyout of his contract after he was traded from Miami to Charlotte.
The six-time NBA All-Star is originally from North Philadelphia and played in college at Villanova. He has since gone on to play 18 seasons for Memphis, Houston, Toronto and Miami.
Lowry won a championship with the Raptors in 2019 while playing for Nurse, who is in his first season coaching the 76ers.
Lowry has averaged 14.4 points in his career and ranks in the top 10 among active players in assists, steals, 3-pointers made and triple-doubles.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
