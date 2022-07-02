National Basketball Association
Will Kevin Durant's legacy be affected by fourth team? Will Kevin Durant's legacy be affected by fourth team?
National Basketball Association

Will Kevin Durant's legacy be affected by fourth team?

3 hours ago

Sometimes, even the game's greatest play for multiple organizations.

Shaquille O'Neal suited up for six franchises — three over the last three years of his career — and LeBron James has so far played for three. Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar both played in two cities. 

And as of this week, it appears Kevin Durant is headed for franchise No. 4 — but if he doesn't win a title in his new city, Emmanuel Acho isn't so sure it's the best move for his legacy.

"LeBron James goes to Miami, but he won a championship," Acho said. "Goes to L.A., but he won a championship. So when you look at LeBron James, it's all good in the neighborhood."

On Friday's edition of "Speak For Yourself," Acho brought out his calculator and shared his equation for determining a player's legacy.

"My equation for legacies: how many championships divided by how many teams did you play for. The higher the number, the greater the legacy. You think about Kobe Bryant: five championships divided by one team. That's five. 

" … Then you get to Kevin Durant — we're starting to talk about a whole bunch of teams."

Durant began his career in Seattle, a franchise that quickly made its way to Oklahoma City after his first season. He spent nine seasons in Seattle/OKC, making one NBA Finals appearance before bolting to Golden State, where he made three Finals appearances, winning two rings and two Finals MVPs.

He recently completed his third season in Brooklyn (only playing in two) and has one Eastern Conference semifinals exit and one first round exit to his name. 

"Kevin Durant is continuing to dilute his legacy by playing for more and more teams, unless he can win a championship," Acho said. "If he can go win another championship, by all means, you can keep that ratio of your legacy high." 

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Should Lakers go all-in for Kyrie Irving?
National Basketball Association

Should Lakers go all-in for Kyrie Irving?

6 hours ago
NBA Free Agency: T-Wolves trade for Rudy Gobert
National Basketball Association

NBA Free Agency: T-Wolves trade for Rudy Gobert

23 hours ago
Utah's Rudy Gobert reportedly traded to T-Wolves
National Basketball Association

Utah's Rudy Gobert reportedly traded to T-Wolves

1 day ago
NBA odds: Lines on Kevin Durant's next team, from Heat to Suns
National Basketball Association

NBA odds: Lines on Kevin Durant's next team, from Heat to Suns

1 day ago
NBA odds: Phoenix Suns favorites to land Kevin Durant, win NBA title
National Basketball Association

NBA odds: Phoenix Suns favorites to land Kevin Durant, win NBA title

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes