National Basketball Association Joel Embiid makes MVP statement with 40-point, 20-board game 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Philadelphia 76ers have clinched their spot in the NBA playoffs, but that doesn't mean there isn't anything left to play for.

For Joel Embiid in particular, MVP honors are a driving motivation when he steps on the court as the regular season winds down. And if Saturday afternoon's matchup with the Indiana Pacers was his last time taking the floor ahead of the playoffs, he surely left a lasting impression on the voters.

Embiid entered Saturday as the NBA's scoring leader at 30.4 PPG, and only boosted that average with a 40-point outing in a 133-120 win against the Pacers. It was the third 40-point, 20-rebound game of Embiid's career.

Embiid shot 14 for 17 from the floor, went 11 of 15 from the foul line and made both his 3-point attempts in a game that Philadelphia (50-31) needed to win to remain alive in the hunt for the third seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. It was the first time this season that an NBA player scored 40 or more points and had 20 or more rebounds in a game. It was the third time in Embiid’s career it has happened — with all three times coming against the Pacers.

"I’ve always said that every single night, I want to dominate," Embiid said. "If you are dominating, things can show up in a lot of different ways — whether it is offensively or defensively. Sometimes, the numbers don’t show it. But it’s good, I guess."

Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said: "It’s methodical and historical. Whatever the calls you want to put on it, it’s what’s he’s been."

Forty-point double-doubles have been commonplace for the Sixers' All-Star center this season — 13 times he has had at least 40 points and 10 rebounds in a game, the most in a single season since Bob McAdoo in the 1975-1976 season.

Embiid is now averaging 30.6 PPG to go along with 11.7 rebounds on the season.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are seen as Embiid's stiffest competition for the MVP hardware this season.

Giannis, Embiid, Jokić: Breaking Down Their MVP Cases

But with Embiid placing a vice grip on the league's scoring title while pacing the Sixers to a top-four finish in the Eastern Conference standings, it could be hard for Embiid to be denied coming down the stretch.

The Sixers can move up to the third seed in the East and a first-round matchup with Chicago with a victory over Detroit on Sunday and a Boston loss at Memphis. Otherwise, Philadelphia will face Toronto in the 4-5 matchup in the first round of the postseason tournament.

Embiid said no decision was made about his playing status for Sunday night’s game, which takes place at the same time Boston faces Memphis.

"I want to, but at the same time it’s a back to back and we have to get ready for the playoffs," Embiid said. "I want to play because we still need to work on my spacing and chemistry. Whatever we can get out of this last game, it will be good."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.