National Basketball Association

Joel Embiid (calf) out for showdown with Nikola Jokić, Nuggets

Updated Mar. 27, 2023 3:38 p.m. ET

The MVP matchup that the NBA world had its mind set on for Monday is no more, as the Philadelphia 76ers ruled Joel Embiid out with a calf injury, meaning he will miss a high-profile tilt with Nikola Jokić and the West-leading Denver Nuggets

Embiid suffered the injury against the Chicago Bulls on March 22, and sat out the second half of that game. He went on to score 46 points in 37 minutes in a loss at Golden State two days later, and then posted 28 points and 10 rebounds in 32 minutes in a loss at Phoenix on March 25.

However, Embiid took the floor on Monday morning and was unable to complete shootaround, according to reports. 

Embiid, who will miss his 14th game of the season on Monday, is embroiled in a battle with Jokić for this year's NBA MVP award, with the two big men seemingly being the favorites across the board

The Sixers and Nuggets faced off once this season, and Embiid got the better of Jokić, scoring 47 points and grabbing 18 rebounds in a 126-119 Philadelphia win. Jokić finished with 24 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in that game.

After Monday, Embiid will have not played in Denver for the past three seasons.

On the season, Embiid is averaging a league-leading 33.3 points, as well as 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the 49-25 Sixers. Jokić — winner of the past two MVPs — is 24.9 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.9 assists for the 50-24 Nuggets. 

This is a developing story.

