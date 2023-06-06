National Basketball Association Jimmy Butler shuns 'Playoff Jimmy' moniker in favor of playoff success Published Jun. 6, 2023 7:08 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

When you think of "Playoff Jimmy," several memories come to mind.

There was the time he was hunched over the scorer's table after a 35-point triple-double in the Miami Heat's Game 5 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2020 NBA Finals.

Or the time he had 47 points against the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the 2022 Eastern Conference finals to force a Game 7.

Or the time he scored 56 points in the first round of these playoffs against the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks en route to Miami's series upset.

So far during these NBA Finals, Butler hasn't put up eye-popping numbers or transformed into his mythical moniker. In fact, he's averaging just 17 points on 39.5% shooting through two games.

However, while many might be waiting for "Playoff Jimmy" to appear against the Denver Nuggets, the actual Jimmy is proud of how he has played so far, knowing that he has been crucial for the Heat in many more ways than just scoring.

"This 'Playoff Jimmy' narrative is not a thing," Butler said after Heat practice on Tuesday. "I just want to win along with everybody else. I don't worry about too much other things aside from winning."

ADVERTISEMENT

Butler had 21 points on 7-for-19 shooting in the Heat's 111-108 win over the Nuggets in Game 2, but he was instrumental to his team tying the series at a game apiece.

He guarded Jamal Murray, holding a player who has averaged 27 points this postseason to just 18. He also finished with a team-high nine assists.

While someone scanning box scores might think Butler hasn't been himself in these Finals, he has a very different evaluation of his performance.

"I think I've done great.," Butler said. "I think I've done what I've needed to do to get us to 1-1. ... I don't pay attention to stats."

Butler, who was selected by the Chicago Bulls with the 30th overall pick in the 2011 draft, has made a name for himself by taking his game to another level in the playoffs. He has scored 35-plus points four times this postseason, and 13 times since the 2020 postseason. He's become known for willing his team to wins, with stunning performances on the biggest of stages.

He has embraced it, even recently filing a trademark for "Himmy Buckets." It's a play on his nickname "Jimmy Buckets" and the viral phrase, "He's him," which is often used to describe a player after a jaw-dropping move or performance.

But on Tuesday, with a chance at winning his first NBA championship at the forefront of his mind, Butler made it clear that his priority is doing the small things for his team, not living up to storylines.

"I'm not a scorer," Butler said. "Just because I score a lot of points one game, that doesn't make you a scorer. I'm not a volume shooter. I don't do any of that. I don't press to score. I only press to win. If I pass the ball every possession, if we win, I don't care. If I shoot the ball every possession, and we win, I don't care."

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is the first to say that Butler's impact on the Heat is so much greater than how many times he puts the ball in the bucket.

"He is a two-way basketball player," Spoelstra said. "He does so many winning things that I think, unfortunately, when you view maybe a 56-point game, everybody on the outside views that he has to do that every game to impact winning. He understands the levers that contribute to winning. He is doing it on both sides of the floor."

Against the Nuggets in Game 2, Butler held Murray to 15 shots, tied for the fewest he has attempted this postseason. Butler also guarded Murray as he attempted a 3-pointer to tie the game with 1.9 seconds left that rimmed out.

"However many points he had in the last six minutes, his fingerprints were all over the game down the stretch," Spoelstra said.

So, for Butler, scoring is only part of the equation. He's leading the Heat in assists (8.0) this series, and he's guarding one of the opposing team's most vital players.

So, to heck with living up to narratives.

"Playoff Jimmy" cares most about playoff winning.

"If my guys are open, I'm throwing it every single time," Butler said. " ... I can't win without them. I've tried that before in other places where I just think I can do it. No, that's not the answer."

Melissa Rohlin is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the league for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Times, the Bay Area News Group and the San Antonio Express-News. Follow her on Twitter @ melissarohlin .

share