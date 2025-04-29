Jimmy Butler comes up clutch in heated Game 4 as Warriors take 3-1 lead vs. Rockets
Jimmy Butler converted three free throws with 58.7 seconds left, grabbed the game-clinching rebound with 4 seconds to go and then made two more free throws on the way to 27 points in his return from a pelvic injury, sending the Golden State Warriors past the Houston Rockets 109-106 on Monday night in a heated Game 4 to take a 3-1 lead in the first-round playoff series.
Fred VanVleet missed a 3-pointer under pressure at the buzzer.
The teams return to Houston for Game 5 in the best-of-seven series on Wednesday night as seventh-seeded Golden State tries to close out the No. 2 seed Rockets on their home floor.
Brandin Podziemski scored 26 points, Stephen Curry finished with 17 in the frantic finish and Buddy Hield hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:32 left and scored 15 after joining the starting lineup.
Alperen Sengun scored with 40 seconds left for Houston to make it a one-point game. He had 31 points and 10 rebounds, while VanVleet hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:20 to play and scored 25 points.
Butler was back after sitting out Game 3 with a pelvic contusion and deep gluteal muscle bruise suffered on a hard fall when he was fouled by Amen Thompson early in Game 2.
The second quarter Monday featured four technical fouls and a flagrant 1 in two separate tussles, including shoving during one sequence involving Curry, Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks.
With the game tied at 36, Curry dribbled down the sideline when Green put a hard screen on Houston’s Amen Thompson. Brooks fouled Curry and he appeared to become angry about the push before going at Curry and Green.
Curry received a technical for "taunting" Brooks, who also received a technical along with Green. Warriors rookie Quinten Post and Houston’s Jabari Smith Jr. flailed their arms at each other but avoided technicals upon replay review by the officials.
Then with 2:44 left in the quarter, tempers flared again. Green received a Flagrant 1 foul for pushing Tari Eason’s face to the ground and Eason also received a technical. Green was dribbling when Eason went for a steal and the ball got loose and both players hit the floor trying to corral it. Green’s left leg was on the Rockets forward’s neck.
Butler shot 7-for-12 in 40 minutes after he watched Curry overcome a slow start to finish with 36 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in Golden State's 104-93 victory Saturday night without him.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
LeBron questions overturn after Lakers' loss to Wolves: 'That play happens all the time'
NBA admits refs missed critical foul in Pistons' last-second loss to Knicks
2025 NBA playoff bracket: Updated schedule, scores
-
Aaron Gordon JUST beats buzzer with game-winning dunk as Nuggets shock Clippers
Aaron Gordon has been a stalwart for the Nuggets, with his buzzer-beating dunk his latest act
Steph Curry heats up with Jimmy Butler out, Warriors take 2-1 lead over Rockets
-
2025 NBA Playoffs Schedule: How to watch NBA Finals, TV, streaming, free
2025 NBA Draft early entry tracker: Duke loses 4 starters to the pros
-
LeBron questions overturn after Lakers' loss to Wolves: 'That play happens all the time'
NBA admits refs missed critical foul in Pistons' last-second loss to Knicks
2025 NBA playoff bracket: Updated schedule, scores
-
Aaron Gordon JUST beats buzzer with game-winning dunk as Nuggets shock Clippers
Aaron Gordon has been a stalwart for the Nuggets, with his buzzer-beating dunk his latest act
Steph Curry heats up with Jimmy Butler out, Warriors take 2-1 lead over Rockets
-
2025 NBA Playoffs Schedule: How to watch NBA Finals, TV, streaming, free
2025 NBA Draft early entry tracker: Duke loses 4 starters to the pros