Brooklyn Nets Irving, Durant and Harden in Covid protocols for Brooklyn Nets 3 hours ago

Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard Kyrie Irving –– who was set to rejoin the team nearly 30 games into the season –– has entered Covid protocols.

He joins Brooklyn's other two superstars –– Kevin Durant and James Harden –– in protocols, after it was announced on Saturday that Durant would be sidelined as well.

The Brooklyn Nets are currently first in the Eastern Conference standings (21-8), led by Durant, the man who could be a favorite for the MVP award.

Durant's 29.7 PPG average is currently the top mark in the NBA, and it appeared that more firepower was likely on the way in the form of seven-time All-Star Irving.

It was announced on Friday that Irving was officially on the comeback trail for the Nets this season, with it being reported that he will play in road games and practice with the Nets upon his return.

With him still being unvaccinated, he would not have been able to play in home games in Brooklyn due to the city mandate that requires citizens to be vaccinated if they are working in a public space.

The Nets released a statement on their decision to let Irving return to the team to play despite not being vaccinated.

The impending addition of Irving could not have been coming at a better time for the Nets, with Brooklyn seeing nearly half its roster affected by Covid.

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic initially "renewed optimism" that Irving could make a return to the Nets this season.

Irving hasn't played for the Nets since Game 3 of the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks, when he suffered an ankle sprain that kept him out of the remainder of the series.

The Nets would lose the series in seven games, blowing a 2-0 series lead that they had built with Irving healthy and on the floor.

Earlier this week, FOX Sports' NBA analyst Chris Broussard said that Irving's presence would not be a luxury, but a need, for the Nets.

"They've been beating up on middling and bad teams all year long," Broussard said. "They've had the fourth-easiest schedule in the league. I don't think they can win the championship as they are."

Chris Broussard breaks down how the Nets should handle Kyrie the rest of the season. Plus, Nick Wright lays out why this absolutely won't work.

Broussard's beliefs aren't unfounded, especially if the numbers from the 2020-21 season reflect Irving's impact.

Last season, the Nets were 36-18 with Irving on the floor, and second in the NBA in scoring (119.1 PPG) and assists (27 APG), while being first in field-goal percentage (49.6%) and three-point percentage (39.5%).

This season, the Nets have slipped in each of those categories, ranking 10th in scoring (109.4 PPG), sixth in assists (25.4 APG), sixth in field-goal percentage (46.5%) and 11th in three-point shooting (35.8%).

This is a developing story.

