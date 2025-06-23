National Basketball Association How to watch the 2025 NBA Draft: Dates, time, TV channel, schedule Published Jun. 25, 2025 8:55 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NBA Draft is here! Here are the full details on how you can watch all the action for the 79th edition of the NBA Draft:

When is the 2025 NBA Draft? What time does it start?

The 2025 NBA Draft will be held June 25-26, 2025. Coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET on the first night and will start at 8 p.m. ET on the second night. This will be the second time that the draft will use a two-night format.

How can I watch the 2025 NBA Draft? What channel will it be on?

The 2025 NBA Draft will be available on ABC, ESPN and the ESPN App. ABC will broadcast the first round while ESPN will carry the full event.

How can I stream the NBA Draft?

You can stream the NBA Draft on any streaming service that carries ABC or ESPN like Sling or YouTube TV.

How can I watch the NBA Draft for free?

If you have an antenna that picks up ABC, you can watch the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft for free. Some streaming services also offer free trials.

Where is the NBA Draft?

The 2025 NBA Draft will be hosted at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

When was the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery?

The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery was on May 11 in Chicago, IL.

What is the 2025 NBA Draft order?

The 2025 NBA Draft order started with the Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs, and the Philadelphia 76ers. Check out our complete NBA Draft order guide for the full list of 59 picks.

Who are some of the top prospects in the NBA Draft?

Some of the notable 2025 NBA Draft prospects include Duke's Cooper Flagg, Rutgers' Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, and Baylor's VJ Edgecombe.

Some of the other top prospects include:

How does the NBA Draft work?

In advance of the draft lottery broadcast, an actual lottery takes place with a representative from the accounting firm Ernst & Young overseeing the entire process. The results of that drawing are then sealed in an envelope for NBA deputy commissioner and chief operating officer Mark Tatum to reveal in descending order to a panel of 14 anxious team representatives.

The No. 1 pick in the draft is awarded to the team that draws the winning four-number combination from the lottery machine. There are 14 ping-pong balls numbered one through 14, with each number representing a different lottery team. In total, there are 1,001 possible four-number combinations, but only one winning combination.

Once a winner is selected, the drawing process is repeated to determine picks 2-4. The rest of the draft is done in order of win percentage.

How many rounds does the NBA Draft have?

Since 1989, the NBA Draft has consisted of two rounds.

In the '60s, the drafts ran until teams had run out of prospects, leading to drafts lasting up to 21 rounds. In 1974, 10 rounds were more common and in 1985 it was shortened to seven rounds. The NBPA and NBA agreed to limit the draft to two rounds with undrafted players given the chance to try out for any team.

When was the 2025 NBA Draft Combine?

The 2025 NBA Draft Combine took place from Sunday, May 11, 2025, to Sunday, May 18, 2025, in Chicago, IL.

