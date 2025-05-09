National Basketball Association 2025 NBA Draft Combine: Invites, dates, schedule, how to watch Published May. 9, 2025 4:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NBA Combine is an event that takes place each year ahead of the NBA Draft in late June. Dozens of athletes hopeful to earn their spot compete to prove to NBA teams that they deserve top priority.

What is the NBA Combine?

The NBA Draft combine, occurring annually in May prior to the June NBA Draft , is a multi-day event where college basketball prospects undergo measurements, medical examinations, interviews, athletic tests, shooting drills and participate in five-on-five scrimmages.

2025 NBA Combine Schedule & How to watch

TV: NBATV, ESPN2

Location: Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago, IL

Date: Sunday, May 11th to Sunday, May 18th

Players Invited to 2025 NBA Draft Combine

75 players have been invited to the 2025 NBA Combine. Here's a complete list of the invited players:

Izan Almansa (Perth - Australia)

Neoklis Avdalas (Peristeri - Greece)

Ace Bailey (Rutgers)

Joan Beringer (Cedevita Olimpija - Slovenia)

Koby Brea (Kentucky)

Johni Broome (Auburn)

Carter Bryant (Arizona)

Miles Byrd (San Diego State)

Walter Clayton Jr. (Florida)

Nique Clifford (Colorado State)

Alex Condon (Florida)

Cedric Coward (Washington State)

Egor Demin (BYU)

Eric Dixon (Villanova)

VJ Edgecombe Jr. (Baylor)

Noa Essengue (Ulm - Germany)

Isaiah Evans (Duke)

Jeremiah Fears (Oklahoma)

Cooper Flagg (Duke)

Boogie Fland (Arkansas)

Rasheer Fleming (St. Joseph’s)

Vladislav Goldin (Michigan)

Hugo Gonzalez (Real Madrid - Spain)

PJ Haggerty (Memphis)

Dylan Harper (Rutgers)

Ben Henshall (Perth - Australia)

Kasparas Jakucionis (Illinois)

Sion James (Duke)

Tre Johnson (Texas)

Kam Jones (Marquette)

Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton)

Karter Knox (Arkansas)

Kon Knueppel (Duke)

Chaz Lanier (Tennessee)

Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB)

RJ Luis Jr. (St. John’s)

Khaman Maluach (Duke)

Bogoljub Markovic (Mega Beograd - Serbia)

Alijah Martin (Florida)

Liam McNeeley (Connecticut)

Jalon Moore (Oklahoma)

Collin Murray-Boyles (South Carolina)

Grant Nelson (Alabama)

Asa Newell (Georgia)

Otega Oweh (Kentucky)

Dink Pate (Mexico City - G League)

Micah Peavy (Georgetown)

Noah Penda (Le Mans - France)

Tahaad Pettiford (Auburn)

Labaron Philon (Alabama)

Drake Powell (North Carolina)

Tyrese Proctor (Duke)

Derik Queen (Maryland)

Maxime Raynaud (Stanford)

Jase Richardson (Michigan State)

Will Riley (Illinois)

Michael Ruzic (Joventut - Spain)

Hunter Sallis (Wake Forest)

Kobe Sanders (Nevada)

Ben Saraf (Ulm - Germany)

Mark Sears (Alabama)

Max Shulga (VCU)

Javon Small (West Virginia)

Thomas Sorber (Georgetown)

Adou Thiero (Arkansas)

John Tonje (Wisconsin)

Alex Toohey (Sydney - Australia)

Nolan Traore (Saint Quentin - France)

Milos Uzan (Houston)

Jamir Watkins (Florida State)

Brice Williams (Nebraska)

Darrion Williams (Texas Tech)

Danny Wolf (Michigan)

Hansen Yang (Qingdao - China)

Rocco Zikarsky (Brisbane - Australia)

This event is exclusive to invited athletes and draws the attention of NBA coaches, general managers, and scouts. A player's performance at the combine holds significant sway over their draft prospects, potential salary, and overall career trajectory.

Every NBA invitee must attend the combine, undergoing various evaluations such as skills assessments, height and wingspan measurements, medical checks, team interviews, media interactions, and more to qualify for the draft. Notably, participating in scrimmage games at the combine is now optional, a departure from previous years when numerous top prospects opted out of the event altogether.

Starting in 2024, participation in the combine will be a requirement for draft eligibility. While the NBA Draft Combine stands as the primary pre-draft event for evaluations and drills, international players have the option to participate in a distinct Eurocamp at a later time.

NBA Combine Drills, Tests, and Evaluations

Prospects will undergo many athletic, physical, and shooting tests.

Athletic tests include:

Standing vertical jump

Maximum vertical jump

Bench press

Three-quarter-court sprint time

Lane agility time

Modified event time

Physical measurements include:

Height with shoes

Height without shoes

Wingspan

Weight

Standing reach

Body fat

Hand length

Hand width

The shooting tests include:

Spot-up three-point field goals from various distances (high school, college, and NBA) depending upon position

Shooting off the dribble

Timed jump shots on the move.

When is the 2025 NBA Draft?

The 2025 NBA Draft will be held on June 25-26, 2025, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Before the 2025 NBA Draft takes place on June 26-27, the order for the first 14 picks of the draft will first be determined at the NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago on May 12.

