National Basketball Association
2025 NBA Draft Combine: Invites, dates, schedule, how to watch
National Basketball Association

2025 NBA Draft Combine: Invites, dates, schedule, how to watch

Published May. 9, 2025 4:17 p.m. ET

The NBA Combine is an event that takes place each year ahead of the NBA Draft in late June. Dozens of athletes hopeful to earn their spot compete to prove to NBA teams that they deserve top priority. 

What is the NBA Combine?

The NBA Draft combine, occurring annually in May prior to the June NBA Draft, is a multi-day event where college basketball prospects undergo measurements, medical examinations, interviews, athletic tests, shooting drills and participate in five-on-five scrimmages. 

2025 NBA Combine Schedule & How to watch

  • TV: NBATV, ESPN2
  • Location: Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago, IL
  • Date: Sunday, May 11th to Sunday, May 18th

Cooper Flagg is ‘a better Scottie Pippen’, How will he fare in the NBA? | The Herd

Cooper Flagg is ‘a better Scottie Pippen’, How will he fare in the NBA? | The Herd
Cooper Flagg has received a comp from George Karl to Scottie Pippen, and Colin Cowherd discusses what his NBA career might look like and what teams he should get drafted by.
ADVERTISEMENT

Players Invited to 2025 NBA Draft Combine

75 players have been invited to the 2025 NBA Combine. Here's a complete list of the invited players:

  • Izan Almansa (Perth - Australia)
  • Neoklis Avdalas (Peristeri - Greece)
  • Ace Bailey (Rutgers)
  • Joan Beringer (Cedevita Olimpija - Slovenia)
  • Koby Brea (Kentucky)
  • Johni Broome (Auburn)
  • Carter Bryant (Arizona)
  • Miles Byrd (San Diego State)
  • Walter Clayton Jr. (Florida)
  • Nique Clifford (Colorado State)
  • Alex Condon (Florida)
  • Cedric Coward (Washington State)
  • Egor Demin (BYU)
  • Eric Dixon (Villanova)
  • VJ Edgecombe Jr. (Baylor)
  • Noa Essengue (Ulm - Germany)
  • Isaiah Evans (Duke)
  • Jeremiah Fears (Oklahoma)
  • Cooper Flagg (Duke)
  • Boogie Fland (Arkansas)
  • Rasheer Fleming (St. Joseph’s)
  • Vladislav Goldin (Michigan)
  • Hugo Gonzalez (Real Madrid - Spain)
  • PJ Haggerty (Memphis)
  • Dylan Harper (Rutgers)
  • Ben Henshall (Perth - Australia)
  • Kasparas Jakucionis (Illinois)
  • Sion James (Duke)
  • Tre Johnson (Texas)
  • Kam Jones (Marquette)
  • Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton)
  • Karter Knox (Arkansas)
  • Kon Knueppel (Duke)
  • Chaz Lanier (Tennessee)
  • Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB)
  • RJ Luis Jr. (St. John’s)
  • Khaman Maluach (Duke)
  • Bogoljub Markovic (Mega Beograd - Serbia)
  • Alijah Martin (Florida)
  • Liam McNeeley (Connecticut)
  • Jalon Moore (Oklahoma)
  • Collin Murray-Boyles (South Carolina)
  • Grant Nelson (Alabama)
  • Asa Newell (Georgia)
  • Otega Oweh (Kentucky)
  • Dink Pate (Mexico City - G League)
  • Micah Peavy (Georgetown)
  • Noah Penda (Le Mans - France)
  • Tahaad Pettiford (Auburn)
  • Labaron Philon (Alabama)
  • Drake Powell (North Carolina)
  • Tyrese Proctor (Duke)
  • Derik Queen (Maryland)
  • Maxime Raynaud (Stanford)
  • Jase Richardson (Michigan State)
  • Will Riley (Illinois)
  • Michael Ruzic (Joventut - Spain)
  • Hunter Sallis (Wake Forest)
  • Kobe Sanders (Nevada)
  • Ben Saraf (Ulm - Germany)
  • Mark Sears (Alabama)
  • Max Shulga (VCU)
  • Javon Small (West Virginia)
  • Thomas Sorber (Georgetown)
  • Adou Thiero (Arkansas)
  • John Tonje (Wisconsin)
  • Alex Toohey (Sydney - Australia)
  • Nolan Traore (Saint Quentin - France)
  • Milos Uzan (Houston)
  • Jamir Watkins (Florida State)
  • Brice Williams (Nebraska)
  • Darrion Williams (Texas Tech)
  • Danny Wolf (Michigan)
  • Hansen Yang (Qingdao - China)
  • Rocco Zikarsky (Brisbane - Australia)

This event is exclusive to invited athletes and draws the attention of NBA coaches, general managers, and scouts. A player's performance at the combine holds significant sway over their draft prospects, potential salary, and overall career trajectory. 

Every NBA invitee must attend the combine, undergoing various evaluations such as skills assessments, height and wingspan measurements, medical checks, team interviews, media interactions, and more to qualify for the draft. Notably, participating in scrimmage games at the combine is now optional, a departure from previous years when numerous top prospects opted out of the event altogether.

Starting in 2024, participation in the combine will be a requirement for draft eligibility. While the NBA Draft Combine stands as the primary pre-draft event for evaluations and drills, international players have the option to participate in a distinct Eurocamp at a later time.

NBA Combine Drills, Tests, and Evaluations

Prospects will undergo many athletic, physical, and shooting tests. 

Athletic tests include:

  • Standing vertical jump
  • Maximum vertical jump
  • Bench press
  • Three-quarter-court sprint time
  • Lane agility time
  • Modified event time

Physical measurements include:

  • Height with shoes
  • Height without shoes
  • Wingspan
  • Weight
  • Standing reach
  • Body fat
  • Hand length
  • Hand width

The shooting tests include:

  • Spot-up three-point field goals from various distances (high school, college, and NBA) depending upon position
  • Shooting off the dribble
  • Timed jump shots on the move.

When is the 2025 NBA Draft?

The 2025 NBA Draft will be held on June 25-26, 2025, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Before the 2025 NBA Draft takes place on June 26-27, the order for the first 14 picks of the draft will first be determined at the NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago on May 12.

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: KG, Keyshawn and a dinosaur: Best moments from Paul Pierce's 8-hour walk to work

KG, Keyshawn and a dinosaur: Best moments from Paul Pierce's 8-hour walk to work

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Draft Image NFL DraftNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes