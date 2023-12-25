How to bet NBA Christmas Day: Celtics-Lakers, Warriors-Nuggets, more
Christmas is here — and with it comes the gift of NBA basketball.
Here are the odds from FanDuel Sportsbook ahead of the five Christmas Day matchups, including key notes from each game:
Milwaukee Bucks @ New York Knicks
Noon ET, ESPN
Spread: Bucks -3.5
Moneyline: Bucks -164
Total (Over/Under): 242.5
Key notes: The Bucks average the second-most points in the NBA (124.6). They've won nine of their last 10, including a 130-111 win over the Knicks on Dec. 23. Milwaukee has also won five straight at Madison Square Garden.
Golden State Warriors @ Denver Nuggets
2:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN
Spread: Nuggets -7
Moneyline: Nuggets -300
Total (Over/Under): 235
Key notes: The Warriors will be without the suspended Draymond Green for the sixth straight game. In those games, Golden State is 5-1, but only 1-1 on the road.
Boston Celtics @ Los Angeles Lakers
5 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN
Spread: Celtics -4
Moneyline: Celtics -166
Total (Over/Under): 234.5
Key notes: Boston has the best record in the league (22-6) and has won 10 of its last 12. Dating back to the 2017-18 season, the Lakers and Celtics have split every season series except during last season, when Boston won both games.
Philadelphia 76ers @ Miami Heat
8 p.m. ET, ESPN
Spread: Heat -3
Moneyline: Heat -146
Total (Over/Under): 226
Key notes: The Sixers will be without the reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid, who is out with a sprained ankle. On the season, the Sixers are 0-3 without Embiid.
Dallas Mavericks @ Phoenix Suns
10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Spread: Suns -4.5
Moneyline: Suns -186
Total (Over/Under): 238.5
Key notes: The Mavs will be without Kyrie Irving for the ninth straight game, as he battles a foot injury. Dallas is 4-4 in the past eight games without Irving.
