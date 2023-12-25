National Basketball Association
How to bet NBA Christmas Day: Celtics-Lakers, Warriors-Nuggets, more
Updated Dec. 25, 2023 11:50 a.m. ET

Christmas is here — and with it comes the gift of NBA basketball. 

Here are the odds from FanDuel Sportsbook ahead of the five Christmas Day matchups, including key notes from each game:

Milwaukee Bucks @ New York Knicks
Noon ET, ESPN

Spread: Bucks -3.5
Moneyline: Bucks -164
Total (Over/Under): 242.5

Key notes: The Bucks average the second-most points in the NBA (124.6). They've won nine of their last 10, including a 130-111 win over the Knicks on Dec. 23. Milwaukee has also won five straight at Madison Square Garden.

Golden State Warriors @ Denver Nuggets
2:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN

Spread: Nuggets -7
Moneyline: Nuggets -300
Total (Over/Under): 235

Key notes: The Warriors will be without the suspended Draymond Green for the sixth straight game. In those games, Golden State is 5-1, but only 1-1 on the road. 

Boston Celtics @ Los Angeles Lakers
5 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN

Spread: Celtics -4
Moneyline: Celtics -166
Total (Over/Under): 234.5

Key notes: Boston has the best record in the league (22-6) and has won 10 of its last 12. Dating back to the 2017-18 season, the Lakers and Celtics have split every season series except during last season, when Boston won both games. 

Philadelphia 76ers @ Miami Heat
8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Spread: Heat -3
Moneyline: Heat -146
Total (Over/Under): 226

Key notes: The Sixers will be without the reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid, who is out with a sprained ankle. On the season, the Sixers are 0-3 without Embiid.

Dallas Mavericks @ Phoenix Suns
10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Spread: Suns -4.5
Moneyline: Suns -186
Total (Over/Under): 238.5

Key notes: The Mavs will be without Kyrie Irving for the ninth straight game, as he battles a foot injury. Dallas is 4-4 in the past eight games without Irving.

