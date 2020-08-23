National Basketball Association Honoring Kobe Bryant On His Birthday 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Kobe Bryant, who, along with eight others including his daughter, Gianna, passed away January in a tragic helicopter crash, would have been 42 years old on Sunday.

In honor of the occasion, tributes and remembrances for the Los Angeles Lakers legend poured in on social media, including a touching Instagram post from his wife, Vanessa.

Nike Basketball and rapper Kendrick Lamar released a forceful video in honor of Kobe's enduring legacy.

The NBA on TNT crew also shared a remembrance video, with highlights of Kobe's appearances on the show.

And ESPN reissued a tribute narrarated by LA icon Snoop Dogg.

Current and former players and coaches also memorialized Bryant.

Basketball teams got in on the act, too.

The remembrances even came from outside of basketball, reminding everyone just how profound of an impact Bryant had ⁠— and continues to have ⁠— on the world.

As for the Lakers themselves, the team is in the midst of a playoff run.

Coach Frank Vogel didn't specify how or if the Lakers would pay tribute to Kobe, but expected the day to be emotional.

The Lakers' series against the Portland Trail Blazers resumes on Monday, which has been christened "Kobe Bryant Day" due to the calendar reflecting 8/24, the two numbers Kobe wore in his career.

For those looking to celebrate Bryant more formally, there are more than 300 murals worldwide to go visit.

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.