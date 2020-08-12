National Basketball Association 8/24 Will Officially Be 'Kobe Bryant Day' 6 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Orange County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution declaring Aug. 24 "Kobe Bryant Day" on Wednesday.

The date is a nod to the two jerseys worn by Bryant during his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers: No. 8 and No. 24.

Both numbers were retired by the franchise, and he's the only player in Lakers history to have two numbers hanging in the rafters.

Bryant, who lived in Newport Beach, died on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA, alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

The resolution named all nine victims of the crash and said the day will honor Bryant’s legacy, highlighting the Laker legend's achievements on and off the court:

"Kobe Bryant was a basketball legend that inspired so many globally to pursue their dreams and taught us that hard work truly pays off.

"Kobe Bryant was a beloved member of our community and a treasure to his Orange County neighbors and is one of the greatest basketball players of all time."

The date is also one day after Bryant's birth date of Aug. 23.

