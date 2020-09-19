National Basketball Association Getting On The Board 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

After two consecutive losses in which they blew a double digit lead, the Boston Celtics were facing the prospect of falling down 0-3 – a hole no team in NBA history has ever climbed out of to win a playoff series.

And the Celtics won't have to be the first, securing a 117-106 Game 3 win over the Heat.

Here are 3 takeaways from this Eastern Conference Finals matchup.

1. Return of the 'Stache

Gordon Hayward – and his impressive bubble mustache – had missed the last 12 games for the Celtics with a sprained ankle. And while Boston was able to survive without him against the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors in the first two rounds, he was clearly missed in Games 1 and 2 against the Heat.

In Game 3, he finally returned to the court.

Hayward's stat line wasn't amazing, scoring only six points, but his presence gives the Celtics a third wing along with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown who can score and facilitate offense.

The Celtics got a much needed win, and if Hayward can continue to get his legs back under him as the series progresses, he could swing the momentum.

2. Jaylen Brown's magic number

Brown had been solid through the first two games of this Eastern Conference Final. averaging 19 points on 50% shooting and 63% from three-point range.

In Game 3, he took his game up a notch, scoring 26 points while shooting 11-for-17 from the field.

When Brown scores at least 25 points, the Celtics are virtually unbeatable, improving to 16-1 this season when he reaches that number.

Their record is 3-1 this postseason when he reaches the 25-point threshold.

And another trend? The road team is now 12-0 in Boston's past 12 postseason games. Call it "Road Court Advantage."

3. The Heat can't scorch the nets

The Heat entered Game 3 shooting 38% from three-point range in the playoffs, which is good enough for second amongst the remaining playoff teams behind only the Denver Nuggets.

But with a chance to take a 3-0 lead, the Heat shot only 27.3% from distance.

This was the first time since Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers in the first round where the Heat failed to shoot at least 30% from three-point range.

When removing Duncan Robinson's 4-for-8 performance from three-point range, the Heat shot only 8-36 from deep for a hit rate of 22%.

It should come as no surprise that their worst shooting performance in a month resulted in a loss, and now the Heat will look to get back to their hot shooting in Game 4 to get back in the win column.

