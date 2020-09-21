National Basketball Association Channeling His Inner Black Mamba 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There was only one word to be said after Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis sank his game winner against the Denver Nuggets, moving the Lakers within two victories of their first NBA Finals berth since 2010.

It was the perfect ending to Sunday's 105-103 win, as Davis stabilized the Lakers after the Nuggets fought back from a 16-point deficit in the second half.

Heading into the final possession, Davis scored the club's last 7 points, battling with Denver's Nikola Jokic, who racked up the Nuggets' last 12 points.

On the other hand, Davis' partner in crime, LeBron James, struggled in the second half. He went 2-for-9 shooting with a mere 6 points after halftime, with more turnovers (4) than assists (3), allowing the Nuggets to claw their way back into the game.

Davis was able to save the day, but his heroics raised a question: were the Lakers lucky to secure the win, or were they just that good?

Undisputed's Skip Bayless noted LeBron's poor performance in the final minutes could have cost Los Angeles the game, and that The King was even more fortunate than Skip's Cowboys that AD bailed him out:

"Your man played 10 minutes in the fourth quarter. He went 1-for-6 and he was 0-3 from three and he had two more turnovers, six total, but the two in the fourth quarter kept reopening the door for the Nuggets."

However, AD scored 22 of his 31 points in the second half on 8-for-13 shooting. He put up 10 points in the final five minutes, hitting two big-time 3-pointers, including the game-winner.

And Shannon Sharpe wasn't surprised by Davis' clutch performance.

"I'm not surprised AD made this shot. I'm not surprised LeBron didn't take it, but that's a great luxury to have. That's why we are going to win the title – because we have something nobody else has – we have two legit, bonafide Superstars."

Davis had never made a buzzer-beater shot in the postseason and had only one in his NBA career.

Now, he joins a list of Lakers legends that have done it in the playoffs, including Hall of Famers such as Kobe Bryant, Jerry West and Elgin Baylor, along with notable clutch performers Derek Fisher and Robert Horry.

The Brow called it the biggest shot of his career.

That shot also improved the Lakers' playoff record to 3-0 when wearing the "Black Mamba" uniforms, which the late Kobe Bryant helped design a few years prior to his death.

Bryant and his daughter Gianna, along with seven others, perished in a helicopter crash in January. The Lakers dedicated the remainder of the season to the franchise great, Kobe, who spent his entire 20-year career with the club.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel reminded his team late in the fourth quarter of the power of their uniforms and who they were playing for.

Davis was the only Lakers player to score in the final five minutes, and his shot became the most important thus far in the purple and gold's playoff run.

After this big-time moment, Chris Broussard wonders what else AD – and LeBron – can accomplish together in Los Angeles.

"The natural transition should be for AD to become the No. 1 guy, and LeBron to become the No. 2 guy, but still be a top 10 player in the league – and he can run the point like Magic Johnson. They still could win more championships if AD keeps this mentality he had last night, and I think he will."

But first, the Lakers will have to finish out the Western Conference Finals against the Nuggets.

Game 3 is set for Tuesday at 6 pm ET.

