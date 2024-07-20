National Basketball Association
Evan Mobley, Cavaliers reportedly agree to five-year, $224 million extension
National Basketball Association

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers reportedly agree to five-year, $224 million extension

Published Jul. 20, 2024 10:36 p.m. ET

Big man Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a five-year, $224 million extension that could be worth as much as $269 million, ESPN reported on Saturday.

Last season, Mobley averaged 15.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game, while shooting 58.0/37.3/71.9. He was limited to 50 games in the regular season due to knee and ankle injuries. 

Mobley was a 2021-22 All-Rookie and a 2022-23 All-Defensive honoree. Cleveland selected Mobley with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of USC. Earlier this offseason, the Cavaliers extended five-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell on a three-year, $150.3 million deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cavaliers went 48-34 last season, good for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. After beating the Orlando Magic in seven games in Round 1, Cleveland lost to the eventual NBA-champion Boston Celtics in five games in the semifinals.

Cleveland recently fired head coach J.B. Bickerstaff after four-plus seasons in favor of former Golden State Warriors assistant and Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Cleveland Cavaliers
Evan Mobley
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024-25 NBA win totals, best bets: Projected Over/ Unders for every team, picks

2024-25 NBA win totals, best bets: Projected Over/ Unders for every team, picks

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes