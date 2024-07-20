Evan Mobley, Cavaliers reportedly agree to five-year, $224 million extension
Big man Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a five-year, $224 million extension that could be worth as much as $269 million, ESPN reported on Saturday.
Last season, Mobley averaged 15.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game, while shooting 58.0/37.3/71.9. He was limited to 50 games in the regular season due to knee and ankle injuries.
Mobley was a 2021-22 All-Rookie and a 2022-23 All-Defensive honoree. Cleveland selected Mobley with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of USC. Earlier this offseason, the Cavaliers extended five-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell on a three-year, $150.3 million deal.
The Cavaliers went 48-34 last season, good for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. After beating the Orlando Magic in seven games in Round 1, Cleveland lost to the eventual NBA-champion Boston Celtics in five games in the semifinals.
Cleveland recently fired head coach J.B. Bickerstaff after four-plus seasons in favor of former Golden State Warriors assistant and Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson.
