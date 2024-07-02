National Basketball Association
Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers reportedly agree to $150.3 million extension
Updated Jul. 2, 2024 9:55 a.m. ET

Five-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell has agreed to a three-year, $150.3 million maximum extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers, ESPN reported on Tuesday. The deal includes a player option for the 2027-28 NBA season.

Mitchell was potentially entering the final season of a five-year, $195 million deal. Under that agreement, the 27-year-old guard had a player option for the 2025-26 season.

The Cavaliers are coming off a 48-34 season and were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference for a second consecutive year. After beating the Orlando Magic in seven games in Round 1, Cleveland lost to the eventual NBA-champion Boston Celtics in five games in the semifinal round. Mitchell missed the final two games of the series due to a calf injury.

In his second season with Cleveland, Mitchell averaged 26.6 points, 6.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game, while shooting 46.2/36.8/86.5.

The Cavaliers fired head coach J.B. Bickerstaff after four-plus seasons and hired former Golden State Warriors assistant and Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson. 

Cleveland acquired Mitchell from the Utah Jazz — where he spent the first five seasons of his NBA career — in a blockbuster 2022 trade centered around three future first-round draft picks and eventual 2022-23 NBA All-Star Lauri Markkanen, among others.

National Basketball Association
Cleveland Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell
