National Basketball Association Draymond Green honors Adreian Payne with podcast tribute

By Melissa Rohlin

FOX Sports NBA Writer

Draymond Green was awakened early Monday morning by a call from his mother, Mary Babers-Green.

When he answered the phone, she was crying.

Babers-Green informed Draymond that his close friend and former teammate at Michigan State, Adreian Payne, had been shot and killed early that morning in Orlando.

Green was crushed. He was roommates with Payne for two years. They shared countless laughs and memories.

Green went to shootaround Monday and sat in front of his locker in a daze. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr tried to send him home, but Green insisted on staying and went on to play in a crucial game that evening, helping lead the Warriors to a 101-98 win over the Memphis Grizzlies and a 3-1 series lead.

Green had two points, 11 assists and five rebounds for the Warriors. He also made the most important defensive stop of the night. With 12.7 seconds left and the Warriors up 98-95, he blocked a 3-pointer by Jaren Jackson Jr. that could've tied the score.

After the game, Green declined to answer questions. Instead, he explained to reporters that he'd record a podcast in honor of Payne because he didn't want to cry in front of everyone.

He then talked about his friend for more than 20 minutes.

"Preparing myself to play for a game today was one of the hardest things I've had to do that I can think of in my recent memory," Green said on his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show."

Green described Payne as "a joy to be around." He talked about his sense of humor, his love for children, his hardships and his perseverance.

Payne played for Michigan State from 2010 to 2014 before being selected by the Atlanta Hawks as the No. 15 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. The 6-for-10 power forward/center went on to play four seasons with multiple teams.

Payne was allegedly killed while trying to intervene in a domestic dispute. The man who allegedly shot him, Lawrence Dority, has been arrested on a first-degree murder warrant and transported to Orange County Jail, according to a statement.

"Adreian was harmless. He was an incredible person," Green said. "He cared about people more than he cared about himself. And when I say harmless, he lost his life wanting to help someone.

"Adreian arrived to help a friend that was dealing with a domestic dispute. When Adreian arrived to help, he was tragically shot. The big brother in me would love to call Adreian right now and curse him out and say, 'Hey, man, I know you want to help, but maybe send someone to help. Maybe call the cops to help, as that is their duty, and they are trained for that.'"

Green also talked on the podcast about what Payne had overcome.

He lost his mother at age 13. She died in his arms after a severe asthma attack. At the time, Payne couldn't find her inhaler.

"Imagine living with the weight on your heart, the burden, the thought of, 'If only I could have found that inhaler, I could've saved her life,'" Green said. "Is that true? We don't know. We'll never know. But what is true is I know that Adreian lived with that burden his entire life, which was tragically cut short 18 years later at the age of 31."

Green described Payne as hilarious and open-hearted.

He recalled the Spartans visiting a children's hospital and Payne meeting Lacey Holsworth, an 8-year-old girl from Michigan who had neuroblastoma. As every other player went from room to room, Green watched Payne build a genuine friendship with Holsworth that would change both of their lives.

Payne brought Holsworth to practices and games. He went to her birthday parties. When Michigan State won the Big Ten tournament in 2014, he and Holsworth climbed up a ladder together and cut the nets. Weeks later, she died.

"That's who Adreian Payne was," Green said. "So when I say I'd love to call and curse him out, the reality is it makes total sense that he lost his life going to help someone else. Because that's exactly how AP would have it."

Payne's NBA career ended when he was waived by the Orlando Magic in 2018 after an ESPN report stated that he was involved in an alleged sexual assault at Michigan State in 2010. No charges were filed.

Payne then played overseas before announcing on Twitter in September that he was going to take a break from basketball because his 4-year-old son, Amari, needed brain surgery. "My family comes first," he wrote at the time.

Green said on the podcast that the fact that Payne played professional basketball was a testament to his hard work and commitment.

"You couldn't run and chew gum at the same time when you first started," Green said. "You beat the odds, and you made it to the NBA. That's what we all dream about when we play this game. You actually did it, my brother."

Green said that after Payne's death, he felt called to action. He wants to start a GoFundMe page to help Payne's family. He vowed to pledge $100,000 to a fund in honor of Payne. He's not sure yet what he wants the fund to be used for, but he pointed out how his family swells with pride whenever they return to Michigan State and see his name on the Draymond Green Strength and Conditioning Center.

He wants to do something similar for Payne's family. And he called upon other Michigan State luminaries to donate to the fund, including men's basketball coach Tom Izzo and former players Magic Johnson, Jackson Jr., Miles Bridges and Mat Ishbia.

"When his son walks into that gym or walks into that campus — I'm not sure where it will be yet — he will see something named after Adreian Payne with a big, huge picture of Adreian Payne in Michigan State green and white," Green said. "And he can look up and say, 'That is my dad.'"

On Monday, Payne's death reverberated through the entire Warriors organization.

"Draymond, emotionally, he's our emotional heart and soul, and for him to get hit with something that impactful — not only was it you have to [feel] for him, but we felt it," said Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown, who was at the helm Monday after Kerr tested positive for COVID-19 in the afternoon. "We felt it as a group."

Added Klay Thompson: "It was an emotional day. Prayers up to Adreian and his family and Draymond. I know they played together. Just a terrible loss of life, and his legacy will live on. It was just a sad day."

Green ended his tribute to Payne by promising to always be there for his family.

"I love you," Green said. "Until we meet again. You got my word: I will always look out after your loved ones, your children and help in any way I can. I love you, my brother."

Melissa Rohlin is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the league for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Times, the Bay Area News Group and the San Antonio Express-News. Follow her on Twitter @ melissarohlin .

