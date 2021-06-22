National Basketball Association Analyzing Scottie Barnes, Corey Kispert and the second group of lottery stars 8 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NBA is currently bustling with elite young talent and there is even more on the horizon.

The NBA Draft lottery will be held Tuesday night before Game 2 of the Western Conference finals between the Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers and a team will learn if its future Involves a lottery pick.

The perceived crown jewel of this upcoming draft is Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham, but there are players such as Jalen Green of the G League Ignite, Evan Mobley of USC and Jalen Suggs of Gonzaga who kept their names atop mock draft boards through most of the college basketball season.

But what about the other guys?

This is more than just a four-player draft, and with the class littered with elite prospects, you don't have to be at the top of the lottery to be a big winner after the order is revealed.

Here are five prospects to keep an eye on outside of the top four.

James Bouknight, SG, Connecticut Huskies

2020 stats: 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists

Bouknight might not have starred on one of the most dominant Connecticut teams in the program's illustrious history, but he did guide them to their first tournament appearance since 2016.

And he has shown the capability to score in a multitude of ways, displaying an adept handle to get wherever he needs on the court, as well as superior athleticism and a strong frame to finish through contact.

An area of his game that needs refinement is his 3-point shooting, as he shot just 29.3% from distance during this past season. But even with a streaky jumper, he remains one of the top scorers in this draft class.

Scottie Barnes, G/F, Florida State Seminoles

2020 Stats: 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists

Barnes' numbers might seem modest, but there is a reason for that.

He starred in a reserve role for the Seminoles during his freshman season, winning both Sixth Man of the Year and Freshman of the Year in the ACC.

At 6-foot-9, Barnes serves as a Swiss army knife who is capable of doing a little bit of everything. He was Florida State's point guard at times due to his court vision and passing ability, which makes him one of the more intriguing prospects in this draft.

Barnes also has a chance to follow in the footsteps of Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams, who was selected fourth overall in the 2020 draft out of FSU.

Williams also served as a reserve during his lone season in Tallahassee before becoming a lottery pick.

Corey Kispert, SF, Gonzaga Bulldogs

2020 Stats: 18.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists

The 2020-2021 Gonzaga Bulldogs' season might not have ended the way they wanted with a loss to Baylor in the national championship, but they were still one of the most dominant offensive teams in recent college basketball history.

And their leading scorer was none other than senior forward Corey Kispert.

The NBA draft has become known for one-and-done sensations in recent years, but Kispert provides arguably the most coveted skill in the NBA: 3-point shooting. And that makes him valuable the moment he steps on an NBA court.

He shot 43.8% combined from 3-point range across his junior and senior seasons, and if the current NBA playoffs have shown anything, it's that shooting is at a premium.

Each of the four remaining teams in the NBA playoffs ranked in the top 12 in the NBA in 3-point percentage.

There is no such thing as too much shooting in today's NBA, and Kispert just might be the best shooter available on draft night.

Jonathan Kuminga, F, G League Ignite

2020 stats: 15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists

Most of the noise surrounding the G League Ignite team in its debut season was centered around guard Jalen Green, who is projected as a top-five pick.

But there was another highly touted high schooler who made the professional jump and impressed along the way in Jonathan Kuminga.

Kuminga stands at 6-foot-6 and has the ability to play either forward position on both ends of the floor. He's also a highlight waiting to happen.

His superior athleticism makes him a potential game-changing defender at the NBA level, and combined with his budding offensive game, Kuminga has the makings of a potential star.

Moses Moody, SG, Arkansas Razorbacks

2020 stats: 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists

The Arkansas Razorbacks enjoyed a ride to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1995, and that was in large part due to hometown freshman Moses Moody.

Moody was the Razorbacks' best player from the start of the season to the finish, leading them in scoring, rebounding and 3-point percentage (35.8%).

Moody is wired to score from anywhere on the floor and his height gives him the ideal size for an NBA shooting guard.

He might not have been in the spotlight the same way fellow freshmen Cunningham, Mobley and Suggs were this season, but he was just as productive.

