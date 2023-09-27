National Basketball Association Damian Lillard says goodbye to Portland; sports world reacts to blockbuster trade Updated Sep. 27, 2023 4:59 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

With training camps opening next week, a seismic trade shocked the NBA world on Wednesday.

The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly agreed to a deal to acquire Damian Lillard as part of a three-team trade involving the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns. The Bucks will give up Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, among other players and picks in the move, while DeAndre Ayton will go to the Trail Blazers with Holiday. The Suns get Jusuf Nurkic, Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson.

As you likely would've expected, the NBA community was abuzz about the move, sharing shock and predictions for what will happen with Lillard in Milwaukee.

Lillard took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to thank Trail Blazers fans and share his excitement about joining the Bucks.

"The casuals won't be addressed but the trailblazers fans and city of Portland that I love truly will be … and they will be addressed truthfully," Lillard wrote in a post.

First, the players involved in the trade had prior social media posts that aged awkwardly following the move. Lillard had conflicting takes about playing with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in the past. Allen had a promise to Bucks fans that was technically fulfilled. And Nurkic had an old social media post resurface in which he lampooned the Suns' acquisition of Bradley Beal in June.

Other NBA players of past and present gave their takes on the move. Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler accused the Bucks of tampering to get Lillard, who reportedly only wanted to be traded to the Heat.

Tyler Herro, who was reportedly at the center of the Heat's offer for Lillard, co-signed Butler's statement.

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum, who was Lillard's running mate for several years in Portland, was happy for his former teammate.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley didn't seem to be as big a fan of the trade for the Bucks as others, while other notable NBA players reacted to the trade.

Green Bay Packers star running back Aaron Jones was excited to see his local team make a big addition, while other notable NFL players chimed in on the move.

FOX Sports personalities also reacted to the move. "The Herd" was in the middle of an interview with actor/comedian David Spade when the trade was first reported. Spade gave his thoughts to the move alongside Colin Cowherd and Jason McIntyre.

FOX Sports college basketball and NBA writer John Fanta is ready to declare the Bucks the favorites in the Eastern Conference.

Other FOX Sports personalities, such as Emmanuel Acho and Kevin Wildes, shared their high expectations for the Bucks and poked fun at the Heat.

