National Basketball Association Could it Happen? Best Trade Destinations for LeBron James From Lakers Published Jul. 18, 2025 1:16 p.m. ET

It has been bandied about all offseason, and there's still not a definitive answer to the No. 1 question in the NBA: will LeBron James ask for a trade from the Los Angeles Lakers?

James, who has a no-trade clause, opted into his $52.6 million salary for the 2025-26 season with the Lakers in June. Then, James' agent, Rich Paul, released an ominous statement, saying that James "values a realistic chance of winning it all" and understands the Lakers' challenge in "preparing for the future," which has sparked the notion that a trade is at least possible.

It appears likely that if next season isn't James' last in the NBA, then 2026-27 will be the last dance for the future Hall of Famer. Making a trade for a 40-year-old — granted, James remains one of the top-25 players in the sport — on an expiring contract who has final say on any trade is complex. But coming off a 22nd season that saw James average 24.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game, suffice to say there's still plenty left in the tank.

Here are the three best trade destinations for James, should he and the Lakers seek to move on from each other.

The 76ers missed the playoffs for the first time in eight years last season. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

James and the 76ers could be a match for a variety of reasons.

For starters, Philadelphia is better than its 24-58 record last season, as the prolonged absences of Joel Embiid and Paul George played an enormous role in that outcome. As a result of their nightmare 2024-25, the 76ers got the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft — assisted by a bump in the NBA Draft Lottery — and selected Baylor standout VJ Edgecombe. They also have 2024 first-rounder Jared McCain returning from a knee injury and could still re-sign restricted free agent Quentin Grimes, who broke out to average a career-high 21.9 points per game in 28 contests after the 76ers acquired him in February.

Put James with star guard Tyrese Maxey and Philadelphia's compelling young core, and the 76ers should be at least a top-eight seed in an Eastern Conference reeling in injuries (e.g. the Indiana Pacers with Tyrese Haliburton and the Boston Celtics with Jayson Tatum). Plus, if Embiid can return at some point during the season, Philadelphia then has a three-headed scoring monster in Embiid, Maxey and James and is a legitimate threat in the East. This is a franchise built to contend right now. Of course, that potential being realized is heavily reliant on health.

Philadelphia could base a trade package for James around George and a future unprotected first-round pick (2030). The Lakers get an immediate replacement for James in George and future draft capital for their troubles, while the 76ers shed future payroll and embark on a compelling, short-term experiment. And Philadelphia certainly qualifies as a big market, likely to James' desire.

All that said, holding out hope for both Embiid being close to 100% for the postseason and Philadelphia's young nucleus making a drastic jump would involve James taking a major leap of faith.

LeBron James won two championships with the Heat. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

"Alright, wanna get nuts? C'mon … let's get nuts!"

James returned to Cleveland. Why can't he return to Miami, too? Clearly, the Heat have no interest in rebuilding, exemplified by them holding Tyler Herro and Bam Abebayo near and dear to their heart… despite trading Jimmy Butler at last season's trade deadline and then being swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs in a series where they lost by 30.5 points per contest.

This would be a fun reunion. With Norman Powell now in the fold, Miami has a pair of ball-handlers who can score both off the dribble and from distance in Herro and the aforementioned Powell. Accompanied by the versatile Adebayo and burgeoning young players like Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Nikola Jovic, James would be a veteran enhancement for a team looking to retool, rather than rebuild.

Back in the place where he won his first two NBA championships in 2012 and 2013, James' return would boost Miami's attendance and perhaps help James get back in better graces with parts of the fan base that are still scarred from his 2014 departure. On the court, James and the Heat would attempt to make a one-year push for the NBA Finals in a slumping Eastern Conference.

Miami could offer Andrew Wiggins, Terry Rozier and a future unprotected first-rounder to Los Angeles for James and Shake Milton, giving the latter two immediate rotation pieces who could be deployed in a variety of ways. Worst-case scenario: Wiggins doesn't fit into head coach JJ Redick's rotation, and the Lakers try to move him for a future first-round pick down the road.

What likely stops this reunion from coming to fruition is James potentially feeling that the Heat aren't a LeBron James away from contending, if you will, even in a lesser Eastern Conference, and that a new home has to be a place built to win in the immediate future.

The Spurs haven't made the first round of the playoffs since the 2018-19 NBA season. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

One could argue that the Spurs don't need to trade for James, just like how they didn't have to trade for Kevin Durant. When coming up with the best combination of basketball fit, what it would take to acquire James and matching timelines, though, the Spurs are the cleanest trade destination for the 21-time All-NBA honoree.

The idea that a team could go from the 13th seed in the Western Conference to playing in the conference finals sounds absurd, but it's a possibility for the Spurs and even more of a possibility if James is in the mix. Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, who San Antonio acquired at last season's NBA trade deadline, only played five games together before injuries got in the way. In-between Wembanyama and Fox is second-year guard and the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft Stephon Castle — who flashed as a promising scorer in his rookie season — fellow guard Dylan Harper (the No. 2 pick in this year's NBA Draft), the scrappy Jeremy Sochan, the budding Julian Champagnie and proven and stable wings in Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson.

San Antonio's rotation is a combination of players who are entering their prime or just getting started and can both score off the dribble and shoot with efficiency. What it doesn't have is a veteran star complement, which is where James comes into the equation. The Spurs wouldn't be asking James to play hero ball or possibly even be their No. 2 scorer. He can be an attacking scorer who plays off the ball more and provides Wembanyama and Fox with a priceless mentor.

San Antonio could offer Los Angeles Vassell, Harrison Barnes and its 2028 first-rounder for James and Milton, giving the Lakers two immediate rotation players, if not at least one starter. Plus, in this trade, the Spurs wouldn't surrender a haul for a one-to-two-year rental in James while still having a plethora of first-rounders at their disposal.

The 40-year-old James' arrival in San Antonio would be similar to Tom Brady's 2020 arrival in Tampa Bay at 42 years old, as the now-FOX Sports NFL Analyst instantly provided both veteran and star power to a talented Buccaneers team that needed a boost. Of course, Brady didn't provide a mere boost, rather, a shove, helping Tampa Bay win Super Bowl LV in his first season with the franchise. Plus, James can be around legendary head coach Gregg Popovich, who became the franchise's full-time President of Basketball Operations in May with interim Mitch Johnson becoming the full-time coach.

If the Spurs get to the precipice of the NBA Finals, maybe James would stick around for another year?

