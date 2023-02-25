National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association

Clippers, Kings combine for second-highest NBA score of all time

Published Feb. 25, 2023 2:04 a.m. EST

Malik Monk scored a career-high 45 points, De'Aaron Fox had the go-ahead basket and finished with 42 and the Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Clippers 176-175 in double overtime in the second-highest scoring game in NBA history.

Detroit beat Denver 186-184 in triple overtime on Dec. 13, 1983, in the highest-scoring NBA game. The Kings are third on the scoring list with the 176 points and the Clippers fourth.

The Clippers had a 175-169 advantage with 1:57 remaining before the Kings scored the final seven points, including Fox's jumper with 36.5 seconds remaining. The Clippers had the final shot, but missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 44 points for Los Angeles and Paul George added 34.

Russell Westbrook started and made his Clippers debut after he cleared waivers Wednesday. He had 17 points, 14 assists and five rebounds in 39 minutes before fouling out with 1:49 remaining in the second overtime.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

LA Clippers
Sacramento Kings
National Basketball Association
