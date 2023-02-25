Clippers, Kings combine for second-highest NBA score of all time
Malik Monk scored a career-high 45 points, De'Aaron Fox had the go-ahead basket and finished with 42 and the Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Clippers 176-175 in double overtime in the second-highest scoring game in NBA history.
Detroit beat Denver 186-184 in triple overtime on Dec. 13, 1983, in the highest-scoring NBA game. The Kings are third on the scoring list with the 176 points and the Clippers fourth.
The Clippers had a 175-169 advantage with 1:57 remaining before the Kings scored the final seven points, including Fox's jumper with 36.5 seconds remaining. The Clippers had the final shot, but missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 44 points for Los Angeles and Paul George added 34.
Russell Westbrook started and made his Clippers debut after he cleared waivers Wednesday. He had 17 points, 14 assists and five rebounds in 39 minutes before fouling out with 1:49 remaining in the second overtime.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- Hawks reportedly offer Quin Snyder head coaching job
- Nets' Mikal Bridges names his favorite player growing up — Kevin Durant
- Westbrook, Embiid, AD among NBA stars 'under duress'
- The NBA's sneakiest skill? Why Josh Giddey is the league's best inbounds passer
- 2023 NFL free-agent top-50 rankings: Lamar Jackson atop deep group of QBs
- Should Bears trade No. 1 draft pick or swap Justin Fields for Bryce Young?
- Pro Bowl Confidential: 27 players pick MVP, most underrated, coaches, other questions
- 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings: 64 best available players
- College football spring storylines: New coaches, QB battles, more to watch
- Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him
- 'I'm with you': James Harden sends support to MSU shooting victim'I want to make an impact in the NBA’: McClung wants NBA chance above dunk fame2023 NBA Buyout Market Tracker: Westbrook to Clippers, Beverley to Bulls
- 2023 NBA championship odds: Updated title futures after All-Star WeekendNBA MVP odds after All-Star Weekend; Nikola Jokic big favorite to winSteph Curry making 'good progress', will be re-evaluated by Warriors next week
- 2023 NBA All-Star Game highlights: Team Giannis defeats Team LeBronNBA All-Star highlights: Mac McClung stuns in Slam Dunk ContestWhy signing Russell Westbrook won't help Clippers
- 'I'm with you': James Harden sends support to MSU shooting victim'I want to make an impact in the NBA’: McClung wants NBA chance above dunk fame2023 NBA Buyout Market Tracker: Westbrook to Clippers, Beverley to Bulls
- 2023 NBA championship odds: Updated title futures after All-Star WeekendNBA MVP odds after All-Star Weekend; Nikola Jokic big favorite to winSteph Curry making 'good progress', will be re-evaluated by Warriors next week
- 2023 NBA All-Star Game highlights: Team Giannis defeats Team LeBronNBA All-Star highlights: Mac McClung stuns in Slam Dunk ContestWhy signing Russell Westbrook won't help Clippers