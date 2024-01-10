National Basketball Association Clippers extend Kawhi Leonard to 3-year deal reportedly worth $152 million Published Jan. 10, 2024 2:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Amid their hot stretch on the court over the last month, the LA Clippers added to their list of good news in a big way on Wednesday.

Kawhi Leonard agreed to an extension to remain with the organization, the Clippers announced. The deal is worth $152.4 million over three seasons, The Athletic later reported, taking him through the 2026-27 season.

The Clippers' decision to extend the former Finals MVP and two-time champion comes as he's returned to star form following his ACL injury in 2021. In his fifth season with the team, Leonard's scoring 23.8 points per game while averaging 6.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game this season. But the five-time All-Star stepped up his play to an even higher level in December, scoring 29.3 points per game while shooting 61.3 percent from the field to help the Clippers go 11-2 in the month.

Leonard's play has also helped the Clippers climb up the Western Conference standings after their rough stretch as they tried to acclimate James Harden into the lineup. Entering Wednesday, they're 23-13, sitting in fourth place in the conference standings and are only three games back of the top seed.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Now thriving with Clippers, James Harden says 'villain role' is over with]

Additionally, the Clippers are also trying to extend co-star Paul George as they prepare to enter a new home area for the 2024-25 season, according to ESPN. The fellow star wing was traded to the Clippers in 2019, joining Leonard when he opted to sign there. The pair also signed extensions in the 2021 offseason to keep them in Los Angeles, which included a $48.7 million player option for both players next season. Leonard will waive his option in order to sign the extension, per ESPN.

George is scoring 23.2 points per game this season, adding 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

As for Harden, the Clippers are unable to extend him until the offseason. They acquired the All-Star guard in a trade from the 76ers in November after he picked up the player option for the final year of his contract.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association LA Clippers Kawhi Leonard

share