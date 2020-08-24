National Basketball Association Celebrating The Black Mamba 15 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The city of Los Angeles has few legends in the same breath as the late Kobe Bryant.

And that love is permeating throughout the entire sports world on this specific date – 8/24 – now officially known as Mamba Day.

The date – which is made up of Kobe's two iconic jersey numbers – will forever honor Bryant's career, and it was recently introduced as an official holiday in Los Angeles and Orange County by city councilman Jose Huizar, who said that Bryant embodied the "fighting spirit" of Los Angeles.

“It doesn’t matter how down you are,” Huizar said. “It doesn’t matter what hardships you face. You keep showing up, you keeping practicing, you keep going, and yes, you keep winning and here in L.A.”

What makes Mamba Day even more special is that it comes one day after Bryant's birthday.

While wearing No. 8 for the Lakers, Bryant was named to eight NBA All-Star games, eight All-NBA teams, and won three NBA titles.

He also recorded the second most points in a game in NBA history while wearing the number.

After he switched to No. 24 before the 2006 season, Kobe would go on to win two more NBA titles and be named Finals MVP twice.

In addition, he was named to 10 more All-Star games, earned six additional First Team All-NBA selections, and win the 2008 NBA MVP award.

When Bryant retired at the end of the 2016 season, he was third all-time in points scored in NBA history with 33,643, and in his swan song against the Utah Jazz, Bryant scored a ridiculous 60 points.

On Sunday and Monday, the sports world celebrated both Bryant's birthday and Mamba Day, after Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, along with his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven others.

Here are some of many tributes to Bryant over the past two days:

Los Angeles Lakers

Allen Iverson

Nike

FOX Sports

Diana Taurasi

Kyrie Irving

NBA

WNBA

Chicago Bulls

Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Garnett

Memphis Grizzlies

Denver Nuggets

Golden State Warriors

New York Knicks

Nike also released special edition 'Black Mamba' jerseys for Mamba Day, as well as new Kobe sneakers.

Gone, but never forgotten, Bryant's legacy will live forever – on 8/24 and beyond.

