By The Numbers: NBA stars and teams set to rewrite history in 2021-22 season

3 hours ago

The 2021-22 NBA season is no longer on the horizon. It's finally here.

And with a new season comes new opportunities for milestones to be reached and records to be broken by some of the premier players and teams in the league.

Here is a look at some of the key numbers to keep an eye on as the 75th NBA season progresses.

LeBron James

36,928: This is Karl Malone's career point total, which is second on the NBA's all-time scoring list. James, who is third, is 1,562 points away from passing Malone for second on the all-time scoring list.

10,000: James also has a chance to reach 10,000 career assists and rebounds this season. He needs 249 rebounds to become the 41st player to 10,000 and 304 assists to become the seventh player to 10,000. Assuming he does both, James will be the first player in NBA history to record both 10,000 assists and 10,000 rebounds.

13,000: Scoring all of those points requires a lot of made baskets, and James is just 97 made field goals from 13,000 in his career. This season, he could become the third player ever to reach this number.

2,000: James is 21 3-pointers away from 2,000 in his career. He can become the 11th player in NBA history to make 2,000 3-pointers in a career.

100: James' next triple-double will be the 100th of his career. He would be the fifth player to reach that milestone.

Kevin Durant

24,000: Durant is 112 points away from reaching 24,000 in his career. He can become the 26th player in NBA history to score that many points in a career.

Chris Paul

20,000: Paul is 22 points away from 20,000 for his career. He would be the 47th player in NBA history to reach this mark.

60: He also needs just 60 assists to move into fourth on the all-time NBA assists list. He currently has 10,275 assists in his career, with Mark Jackson next on the list at 10,334.

Stephen Curry

5,000: Curry needs 16 assists to hit 5,000 for his career. He is currently at 4,984 and would be the 69th player in NBA history to hit the 5,000-assists mark.

142: Curry needs 142 3-pointers to pass Ray Allen (2,973) for the most made 3-pointers in NBA history.

Carmelo Anthony

10,000: Anthony needs 200 field goals to hit 10,000 for his career and would be the 15th player in NBA history to hit that number.

40: He also needs just 40 points to pass Moses Malone (27,409) for ninth on the all-time points list.

