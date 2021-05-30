National Basketball Association Brooklyn's 'Big 3' explodes, Nets take 3-1 series lead over the Celtics 40 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Nothing is supposed to come easy in the NBA Playoffs, but that wasn't the case at TD Garden on Sunday night.

The Brooklyn Nets cruised to a 141-126 Game 4 win over the Celtics in Boston, taking a 3-1 series lead and putting a stranglehold on this series.

Kyrie Irving bounced back with a monster game, scoring 39 points against his former team.

Here is how the Nets moved one win closer to advancing:

Key performer: Nets' 'Big 3'

On a night like Sunday night, it's nearly impossible to decide who the star player for the Nets was.

This type of offensive explosion from Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden in a road playoff game had to be what the franchise dreamed of when they put this trio together, as they combined for 104 points on the night.

Each star took turns dominating at separate points of the game, with Durant dominating the first quarter, Harden dominating the second, and Irving and Durant dominating the third.

Irving and Durant scored 31 and 36 points, respectively, through the first three quarters of play, pushing the Nets' lead to 21 points entering the fourth quarter.

When all three of the Nets' "Big 3" are clicking like this on the same night, it's hard to imagine many teams being able to keep up the scoring output required to win.

Turning point: Nets' dominant second quarter

Early in the first quarter, Game 4 had the same feel that Game 3 did, with the Celtics outworking the Nets, retrieving every loose ball, and with Jayson Tatum showing shades of his 50-point Game 3 outing with 14 first-quarter points.

But the Nets ultimately settled in and dominated the second frame, turning a 34-33 lead entering the quarter into a 73-60 lead at halftime.

And a majority of the damage was done by Harden.

Harden scored 15 points in the second quarter, helping to calm the early storm as the Nets claimed control.

The Nets would never be threatened in the second half of the game.

Wild card: Battle on the boards

Tatum was the star of Game 3, but the unsung hero for the Celtics was Tristan Thompson, who dominated the Nets' frontcourt to the tune of 19 points and 16 rebounds. The work on the glass from Thompson helped propel the Celtics to a 46-37 edge on the boards, which was a key factor in their win.

In Game 4, however, it was a completely different story, with the Nets winning the rebounding battle 36-35, which limited the Celtics' second chance opportunities.

Did you know?

The Nets are in unfamiliar territory as contenders, and it shows, with them owning a 3-1 series lead for the first time since the 2007 playoffs.

The Nets took a 3-1 lead against the Toronto Raptors in the first round that year, and would eventually win the series in six games.

What’s next?

The Nets have a chance to close out the series on their home court in the Barclays Center. Game 5 tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday.

