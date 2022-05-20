National Basketball Association Boston's series to lose? Celtics look fearsome in Game 2 28 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Well this wasn't the Boston performance we saw in Game 1.

But based on the team's postgame comments, it was a performance that was wholly expected by the members of the squad.

The Celtics responded to a disappointing 118-107 opening night loss Tuesday with a resounding 127-102 pounding on Thursday. And despite surrendering an early advantage by beginning the affair on an 18-8 slide, Boston kicked its play into high gear to close out the first quarter and didn't look back.

A 62-27 run catapulted the Cs squarely into the game's driver's seat, and perhaps into commanding control of the series as they had back home to Boston.

"We were pretty confident," Celtics guard Payton Pritchard said about the team's mindset heading into the matchup.

"Other than the third quarter [in Game 1], I think we won every other quarter," he reflected following Boston's loss. "Obviously, we [tried] not to let that happen next time."

Now, Boston's in an ideal position with two home games before heading back to Miami for Game 5.

And according to Chris Broussard, handling business is exactly what they're going to do.

"Let's go home ladies and gentlemen!" Broussard declared Friday on "First Things First."

"This is not a ‘prisoner of the moment’ take," he emphasized. "I predicted Boston in six. They're better on paper. They start four high lottery picks. Miami's starting two undrafted guards and a second-round pick. So the talent at the top goes Boston's way. They have outplayed them for all but 12 minutes of the series. As long as Boston doesn't get a big head, and stay sober-minded, then they will win this series."

Nick Wright cautioned Broussard not to get ahead of himself.

"I'm disappointed in you Chris Broussard," Wright told his co-host.

"Your role is the wise elder: Not too high, not too low. For you to now come out and say ‘it’s over' after one game when the series is tied one apiece [is ridiculous]. I have one number for you: Boston made 50% of their 3s and made 20 of them. In playoff history, teams that do that are 16-1, almost unbeatable. That was the story. Boston didn't solve anything. I said when I picked Miami in seven that there would be a few games that Miami looks awful. This was one of them."

Jayson Tatum scores 27, Celtics tie series with Heat I FIRST THINGS FIRST Chris Broussard shares his thoughts on Jayson Tatum, who led Boston to a win with 27 of his own points, and he lays out why he doesn't see the Heat getting past the Celtics.

Skip Bayless predicted a championship in Boston's future if it continues this hot tear.

"I'm sticking with my pick," Bayless said.

"If Boston shoots 3s the way they did last night, they will win this series in five and win the NBA Championship," he predicted. "They may sweep whoever gets out of the West. They made 9-of-11 3s in the first quarter. That is the all-time Boston Celtics record, which goes way, way, way back. If you're going to do that, you're going to shoot the life out of the [other] team."

Jayson Tatum leads Celtics to Game 2 win over Heat I UNDISPUTED The Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat 127-102 to even the series at one game apiece.

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson picked the Cs in six.

"You don't get beat like that at home in the playoffs," Jackson told Bayless and Shannon Sharpe.

"That just means the other team is 10 times better than you. If Boston makes shots like that, they win the series. Jimmy [Butler's] going to make plays, get you 25 or 30, and be the best all-around baller on the court, but this team is still limited. Boston has the Defensive Player of the Year. Miami just doesn't have enough. After losing like that at home, it just shows how much better Boston is."

The series shifts to Boston for Game 3 on Saturday.

