Ben Simmons to make Nets debut in Game 4, per report

21 mins ago

The Brooklyn Nets are on the cusp of getting a much-need playoff boost, as Ben Simmons is reportedly on track to play in Game 4 of Brooklyn's first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics.

The Nets are in an 0-2 series hole against Boston after blowing a 17-point lead on Wednesday night. Game 3 scheduled for Saturday at the Barclays Center.

Simmons, who Brooklyn traded for in late February, has been sidelined with a herniated disc since arriving in the Big Apple. He missed the entire 2021-22 regular season but made the All-Star team every season from 2019 through 2021. In his standout sophomore season, the Australian averaged 16.9 points per game while grabbing 8.8 rebounds and dishing out 7.7 assists. 

The guard/forward's acumen as a defender far outweighs his skills on the offensive end, too, leading the league in steals in 2019-20 and finishing second in Defensive Player of the Year voting behind Rudy Gobert last season. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

