National Basketball Association
Ben Simmons files grievance seeking $20M from 76ers Ben Simmons files grievance seeking $20M from 76ers
National Basketball Association

Ben Simmons files grievance seeking $20M from 76ers

43 mins ago

Ben Simmons wants to get paid.

The current Brooklyn Nets guard has filed a grievance against his former team, the Philadelphia 76ers, seeking approximately $20 million of salary the Sixers withheld from him, ESPN reported Saturday.

The case will go to arbitration, according to the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between the NBA and National Basketball Players Association. 

Philadelphia insists that Simmons failed to honor his contract by not showing up for training camp and not playing in preseason or regular-season games, per USA Today.

He was fined upwards of $1.3 million for missing training camp and the preseason, and $360,000 for each missed game once the season began. 

Simmons — the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 Draft — cited mental health for his limited participation and requested a trade in the 2021 offseason.

After months of no action on the trade front, the Sixers finally dealt Simmons to Brooklyn in a blockbuster deal involving James Harden just hours before the trade deadline on Feb. 12. He has yet to play a game for the Nets since the trade, however, as he is currently nursing a herniated disc.

Simmons previously signed a five-year, $170 million extension with Philadelphia in 2019, which kicked in beginning with the 2020-21 season.

The CBA says that a grievance must be initiated within 30 days from the date of either the occurrence upon which the complaint is based or when facts of the matter become known to initiate the grievance.

It's been more than seven weeks since the trade, but Simmons' representatives say they believe the trade did not trigger a 30-day window to initiate a grievance because the issue had been ongoing all season, per ESPN.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
LeBron James, Lakers starting to face reality
Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James, Lakers starting to face reality

2 hours ago
Stephen Curry to miss remainder of regular season with foot injury
Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry to miss remainder of regular season with foot injury

21 hours ago
Is Kevin Durant the best clutch free-throw shooter in NBA history?
National Basketball Association

Is Kevin Durant the best clutch free-throw shooter in NBA history?

22 hours ago
Twitter Fingers: Kevin Durant responds to Nick Wright
National Basketball Association

Twitter Fingers: Kevin Durant responds to Nick Wright

1 day ago
Did Giannis' performance against the Nets cement him as MVP?
Milwaukee Bucks

Did Giannis' performance against the Nets cement him as MVP?

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes