National Basketball Association
Bam Adebayo leads Heat past Lakers with 22 point, 20 rebound triple-double
National Basketball Association

Bam Adebayo leads Heat past Lakers with 22 point, 20 rebound triple-double

Published Nov. 6, 2023 10:58 p.m. ET

Bam Adebayo had the first 20-rebound triple-double in Miami history, Jimmy Butler scored 28 points and the Heat survived a big offensive drought at the end to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 108-107 on Monday night.

Adebayo had 22 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists for Miami in what became his sixth regular-season triple-double. Tyler Herro also scored 22 points for the Heat, and Duncan Robinson added 12.

LeBron James led all scorers with 30 points for the Lakers, who fell to 0-4 on the road. Austin Reaves was an assist shy of a triple-double, finishing with 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. The Lakers didn't have Anthony Davis for the final 14 minutes; he left the game twice with a left hip spasm and finished with nine points and six rebounds.

Adebayo was called for traveling with 8.9 seconds remaining, giving the Lakers a final chance. The inbounds pass went to James, who drove right, attracted defenders and found a wide-open Cam Reddish for what would have been a game-winning corner jumper.

ADVERTISEMENT

It bounced off the rim, Butler secured the rebound and time expired. Neither team scored in the final 2:39, the Heat didn't have a field goal in the final 4:15 — and won anyway, by getting stop after stop at the end. Among them: Kyle Lowry taking a charge against James with 1:57 left, with the listed difference in height and weight among those players being nine inches and 55 pounds.

D'Angelo Russell got ejected with 7:52 left for picking up a pair of technical fouls for arguing, and the free throws by Herro put the Heat up 100-88 — just 32 seconds after the Lakers had a chance to get within three points.

Taurean Prince missed a 3-pointer that would have cut Miami's six-point lead in half, and the game quickly changed. Jaime Jaquez Jr. had a layup, then Russell had a turnover, and Jaquez Jr. had another layup. Adebayo had assists on both of those scores by Jaquez, giving him the triple-double, and Russell was ejected for arguing after the second basket.

The Lakers started Monday night with five players — Rui Hachimura (concussion), Gabe Vincent (knee), Jaxson Hayes (ankle), Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) and Jalen Hood-Schifino (knee) — all out with injuries.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat
National Basketball Association
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Monday Night Football highlights: Chargers dominate Jets behind Ekeler's two TDs

Monday Night Football highlights: Chargers dominate Jets behind Ekeler's two TDs

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes