National Basketball Association LeBron James, social media react to NBA All-Star snubs like Devin Booker 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NBA All-Star Game reserves for the Eastern Conference and Western Conference have been revealed, filling out both rosters.

There are notable first time selections to the game such as Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, New York Knicks forward Julius Randle, and the first overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson.

But, as is the case every year, there are a handful of worthy players who didn't get selected to the NBA's annual mid-season talent showcase.

A year after both were selected to the All-Star Game for the first time, Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young were both left off of the Eastern Conference roster this time around.

Sabonis is averaging career-highs in scoring (21.5) and assists (5.7), while guiding the Pacers to a record of 15-14, good enough for fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Young is similarly having a banner season for himself, ranking eighth in the league in scoring (26.9) and third in assists (9.5).

After missing the playoffs for the last three seasons, the Hawks are within one game of the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 13-17.

And then there is the case of Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.

For the past four seasons, Booker has established himself as one of the NBA's elite scorers, averaging at least 22.1 points per game since 2016.

Those points had not turned into wins for the Suns -- until this season.

Booker is averging 24.7 points per game to lead the Suns, who have established themselves as one of the NBA's elite teams this season with a record of 20-10, good enough for fourth in the Western Conference.

The Suns are poised to end their 10-year playoff drought and Booker is one of the main reasons why.

With Booker finally turning his individual success into wins, there was a belief that he would comfortably be selected to his second consecutive All-Star game.

That was not the case, and it garnered the backlash of players and media memebers alike, including LeBron James.

Lakers forward Anthony Davis will eventually be replaced on the Western Conference roster due to injury, leaving the possibility of Booker being selected to the game.

The people have spoken on which Western Conference player deserves that spot.

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.