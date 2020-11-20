National Basketball Association 6 Pressing Questions: NBA Draft Edition 27 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The virtual 2020 NBA Draft is in the books, and the guys who saw their dreams come true on Wednesday night are already making their way to their respective cities.

And now that the dust has settled, FOX Sports NBA analyst Chris Broussard has weighed in on all things NBA Draft, including which NBA newcomer will have the best career, if the New York Knicks got better, and if high school players should be able to enter the draft.

1. Long-term, who do you think will be the most successful NBA player: Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman or LaMelo Ball?

It's a toughh call. I think right now, Wiseman is the best. He's obviously going to a good situation, even though the loss of Klay hurts. He's got the tools to be a really good player in his role in Golden State. Still, even though there's red flags about LaMelo and Edwards, I'll go with Edwards. He's physical and he's got everything he needs athletically. His jumpshot is was really lacks, but he's good midrange and he can shoot free throws, so that tells me he's got the stroke to improve the three. I'm hesitant on all three, though.

2. The New York Knicks landed Obi Toppin. Do you think he has the potential to help turn that franchise around, or is he just a good piece?

He has the potential to be a core guy – not a No. 1 but part of a group that you want to build around. The thing with him is he's 22, so he should have been dominating college kids. I've seen guys like that in the past, like Derrick Williams [from Arizona]. Let's face it: the most talented players in college are freshman and sophomores, because the would-be juniors or seniors that are really good are gone. That's where you look at Toppin and think about if he can do it on the next level, against guys his age or older. But I like his skill, I like his game and I like his package.

3. Patrick Williams and Isaac Okoro were picked at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, namely based on their size and potential. Where do you land on choosing based on potential that high in the draft?

We have to understand that this draft was different. It wasn't a strong draft, but it was strong in terms of depth. There will be some good pros, but there wasn't really that star power, so this was the draft to take a risk. But I'm not saying I wouldn't do it in a stronger draft. If you see potential, it's just like drafting a high school kid. Only LeBron James was ready to play right out of high school. Kobe wasn't, KG wasn't, McGrady wasn't. So if you see the potential to be a star in a kid, and you see the character and the work ethic, then I think it's a good pick.

4. In your opinion, which team got the steal of the draft?

I like Tyrese Haliburton. I think for a team like Sacramento, you take the best player available. I like him but I'm not saying he's a sure thing. I also like RJ Hampton. He's a guy that people had high hopes for, and he's a talented kid that kinda feel in a lot of people's eyes. I'm interested to see what he blossoms into. But I actually think people are sleeping on Wiseman. I think he's a perfect fit. He's just what they need. He has a back-to-the-basket game, he has a midrange game, he's athletic, and he can protect the rim. He has the potential to be really good, especially in that Golden State environment.

5. Most folks said this was a down year for the draft. Do you see any potential superstars, a la Zion Williamson or Luka Doncic?

No. I think the guy that has the best potential to be just a flat superstar is probably LaMelo. I have major questions about if he has the stuff inside to become that. I kinda think he just wants to play and be a celebrity. Does he have the work ethic? But if everyone in this draft reached their full potential, he might be the one superstar.

6. Even though it seems to be on the horizon, where do you stand on the NBA allowing kids to come straight out of high school?

My opinion is what is fair in our American society is players can go straight from high school, if they're good enough and if they're ready. At 18, kids can go work anywhere and start their lives as adults. They can vote. However, what is best for basketball at the professional level and college is that kids go to colleg for two years. I just think players will be better entering the league if they play two years in college.

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.

in this topic National Basketball Association