National Basketball Association
3 Takeaways From Thunder-Rockets
National Basketball Association

3 Takeaways From Thunder-Rockets

1 hour ago

We have another Game 7 on the way!

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Houston Rockets 104-100 and have forced one lst winner-take-all bout to see who advances to the second round.

Here are the 3 biggest takeaways from this Western Conference first round matchup.

1. Point God

Chris Paul would not be denied in Game 6, putting the Thunder on his back in the fourth quarter to will his team to victory.

Paul scored 15 of his 28 points in the final frame, finishing +20 in a game the Thunder won by only four points.

So far in six games this series, Paul has scored at least 20 four times. The Thunder will need one more big game from the future hall of famer to spring the Game 7 upset, but at this point, he has everyone believing.

2. Dort finds his offense

After going 0-for-9 from three-point range in Game 5, Thunder forward Luguentz Dort provided an offensive spark in Game 6 to give OKC an extra boost.

Dort would chip in 13 points while also making two shots from behind the arc after only scoring six points in his previous outing.

He is known for his defensive prowess, but if Dort can provide any offense for the Thunder, that is a huge bonus for them.

3. Russell Westbrook struggles again

It has only been two games for Westbrook since returning from a strained right quad injury, but so far the results haven't been good for the Rockets All-Star point guard.

After shooting 3-for-13 and only scoring seven points in Game 5, Westbrook turned the ball over seven times in Game 6, one of which was on the Rockets' final possession of the game.

In a do or die Game 7, the Rockets will undoubtedly need a better version of Westbrook.

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Kawhi Leonard

Can Anyone Stop Kawhi Leonard?

Can Anyone Stop Kawhi Leonard?
He is as mysterious as he is ruthlessly efficient. And, as Martin Rogers writes, Kawhi Leonard has one thing on his mind.
1 hour ago
National Basketball Association

3 Takeaways From Heat-Bucks

3 Takeaways From Heat-Bucks
For the second straight series, the Bucks are down 1-0, as the Greek Freak wasn't the best player on the floor in Game 1.
4 hours ago
National Basketball Association

NBA Bubble Welcomes New Company

NBA Bubble Welcomes New Company
For the past month NBA players and coaches have been isolated alone in the bubble. That is about to change for the better.
5 hours ago
National Basketball Association

Aiming for the Stars

Aiming for the Stars
Jamal Murray is in the middle of one of the greatest scoring streaks in playoff history. Has he now reached superstar status?
9 hours ago
National Basketball Association

3 Takeaways From Nuggets-Jazz

3 Takeaways From Nuggets-Jazz
Jamal Murray and Donovan Mitchell combined for nearly 100 points in an epic duel, as the Nuggets forced a Game 7.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks