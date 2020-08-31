National Basketball Association 3 Takeaways From Thunder-Rockets 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

We have another Game 7 on the way!

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Houston Rockets 104-100 and have forced one lst winner-take-all bout to see who advances to the second round.

Here are the 3 biggest takeaways from this Western Conference first round matchup.

1. Point God

Chris Paul would not be denied in Game 6, putting the Thunder on his back in the fourth quarter to will his team to victory.

Paul scored 15 of his 28 points in the final frame, finishing +20 in a game the Thunder won by only four points.

So far in six games this series, Paul has scored at least 20 four times. The Thunder will need one more big game from the future hall of famer to spring the Game 7 upset, but at this point, he has everyone believing.

2. Dort finds his offense

After going 0-for-9 from three-point range in Game 5, Thunder forward Luguentz Dort provided an offensive spark in Game 6 to give OKC an extra boost.

Dort would chip in 13 points while also making two shots from behind the arc after only scoring six points in his previous outing.

He is known for his defensive prowess, but if Dort can provide any offense for the Thunder, that is a huge bonus for them.

3. Russell Westbrook struggles again

It has only been two games for Westbrook since returning from a strained right quad injury, but so far the results haven't been good for the Rockets All-Star point guard.

After shooting 3-for-13 and only scoring seven points in Game 5, Westbrook turned the ball over seven times in Game 6, one of which was on the Rockets' final possession of the game.

In a do or die Game 7, the Rockets will undoubtedly need a better version of Westbrook.

