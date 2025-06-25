National Basketball Association 2025 NBA Draft Order: Updated after draft week trades Updated Jun. 25, 2025 11:28 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The complete 2025 NBA Draft order was set by the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12, 2025, in Chicago, IL. The Dallas Mavericks defied the odds (1.8% chance) and landed the No. 1 pick. But in recent days, the order has been shuffled by a flurry of trades, including players like Kevin Durant, Desmond Bane, Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis and CJ McCollum.

The 2025 NBA Draft will be held on June 25-26, 2025 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York - home of the Brooklyn Nets . Check out the complete order below:

2025 NBA Draft Order

First Round: Picks 1-30

1. Dallas Mavericks

2. San Antonio Spurs

3. Philadelphia 76ers

4. Charlotte Hornets

5. Utah Jazz

6. Washington Wizards

7. New Orleans Pelicans

8. Brooklyn Nets

9. Toronto Raptors

10. Phoenix Suns

11. Portland Trail Blazers

12. Chicago Bulls

13. Atlanta Hawks (from Sacramento)

14. San Antonio Spurs (from Atlanta)

15. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Miami via the LA Clippers)

16. Memphis Grizzlies (from Orlando)

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Detroit via New York, Oklahoma City, and Houston)

18. Washington Wizards (from Memphis)

19. Brooklyn Nets (from Milwaukee via New York, Detroit, Portland, and New Orleans)

20. Miami Heat (from Golden State)

21. Utah Jazz (from Minnesota)

22. Brooklyn Nets (from Atlanta via Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans)

23. New Orleans Pelicans (from Indiana)

24. Oklahoma City Thunder (from the LA Clippers)

25. Orlando Magic (from Denver)

26. Brooklyn Nets (from New York)

27. Brooklyn Nets (from Houston)

28. Boston Celtics

29. Phoenix Suns (from Cleveland via Utah)

30. LA Clippers (from Oklahoma City)

Second Round: Picks 31-58

31. Minnesota (from Utah)

32. Boston (from Washington via Detroit and Brooklyn)

33. Charlotte

34. Charlotte (from New Orleans via San Antonio, Phoenix, and Memphis)

35. Philadelphia

36. Brooklyn

37. Detroit (from Toronto via Dallas and San Antonio)

38. San Antonio

39. Toronto (from Portland via Sacramento)

40. New Orleans (from Phoenix)

41. Golden State (from Miami via Brooklyn and Indiana)

42. Sacramento (from Chicago via San Antonio)

43. Utah (from Dallas)

44. Oklahoma City (from Atlanta)

45. Chicago (from Sacramento)

46. Orlando

47. Milwaukee (from Detroit via Washington)

48. Memphis (from Golden State via Washington and Brooklyn)

49. Cleveland (from Milwaukee)

50. New York (from Memphis via Oklahoma City and Boston)

51. LA Clippers (from Minnesota via Atlanta and Houston)

52. Phoenix (from Denver via Charlotte and Minnesota)

53. Utah (from the LA Clippers via the Los Angeles Lakers)

54. Indiana

55. Los Angeles Lakers

56. Memphis (from Houston)

57. Orlando (from Boston)

58. Cleveland

59. Phoenix (from Houston via Oklahoma City and Atlanta)

Note: The 2025 NBA Draft will have 59 total selections over two rounds. One second round pick was forfeited by the New York Knicks due to violating rules for free agency discussions.

Who are the top prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft?

Cooper Flagg is widely expected to be the #1 pick.

Beyond that, here are some of the other prospects:

When is the 2025 NBA Draft?

The NBA Draft will be held on June 25-26, 2025.

How is the NBA Draft order determined?

Picks 1-14 are determined by a lottery process. The teams in the lottery consist of teams who did not make the NBA playoffs. The rest of the draft is done in order of win percentage.

When was the NBA Draft lottery?

The 2025 NBA Draft lottery took place on Monday, May 12, 2025.

